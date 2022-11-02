Article title: Urinary total conjugated 3-bromotyrosine, asthma severity and exacerbation risk

Authors: Zeneng Wang, Weiling Xu, Suzy A. A. Comhair, Xiaoming Fu, Zhili Shao, Rebecca Bearden, Joe G. Zein, Eugene R. Bleecker, Mario Castro, Loren C. Denlinger, John V. Fahy, Elliot Israel, Bruce D. Levy, Nizar N. Jarjour, Wendy C. Moore, Sally E. Wenzel, David T. Mauger, Benjamin Gaston, Stanley L. Hazen, Serpil C. Erzurum for the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Severe Asthma Research Program

From the authors: “Overall, [total conjugated bromotyrosine] provides a simple and specific noninvasive approach for monitoring eosinophil activation and oxidative stress and may serve as a useful biomarker for identification of patients who are suffering greater oxidative tissue remodeling.”

This study is highlighted as one of November’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.