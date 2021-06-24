Our News on Newswise
How to Treat Keratosis Pilaris at Home
The start of summer means more tank tops and shorts, and for some people, a pesky new skin condition they may not have noticed before. Keratosis pilaris causes tiny, rough feeling bumps to appear on the skin, most often on the upper arms and thighs....
24-Jun-2021 11:20 AM EDT
New AAD survey: Only a third of Americans are concerned about skin cancer despite nearly 70% having at least one risk factor
With the first day of summer right around the corner, many Americans will increasingly head to the beach or water parks to cool down, but will they turn up their efforts to protect their skin from the sun? A new American Academy of Dermatology...
15-Jun-2021 11:25 AM EDT
Massachusetts Dermatologist Establishes Covid-19 Vaccination Site for School Nurses
Local board-certified dermatologist Louis Kuchnir, MD, FAAD, was honored as an American Academy of Dermatology Patient Care Hero for establishing a COVID-19 vaccination site in Marlborough, Mass. for school nurses at a time early in the vaccine...
2-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Illinois Dermatologist Organizes Local Effort to Vaccinate Frontline Health Care Workers
Local board-certified dermatologist Amy J. Derick, MD, FAAD, was honored as a Patient Care Hero by the American Academy of Dermatology for her efforts to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines for frontline health care professionals in Illinois after...
2-Jun-2021 3:50 PM EDT
American Academy of Dermatology Association Statement on Legislative Interference in Health Care for Transgender Patients
1-Jun-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Confused About Sunscreen? New American Academy of Dermatology Survey Shows Americans Need a Refresher on Sunscreen Application and SPF
With many planning outdoor gatherings this Memorial Day weekend, board-certified dermatologists want to make sure consumers don’t get burned by confusing sunscreen labels or the sun’s harmful rays. In a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, the...
25-May-2021 2:20 PM EDT
How to Check Your Nails for Melanoma
When checking the body for signs of skin cancer, many people may only think to check their skin. However, board-certified dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say it’s important to check the nails, too. Although rare, skin...
11-May-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Tell "Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!™" During Steps Challenge for Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, affecting one in five Americans during their lifetime. To help raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and detection, the American Academy of Dermatology will host Skin Cancer, Take a...
29-Apr-2021 9:55 AM EDT
Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center Board-Certified Dermatologist: AAD Survey Shows Many Americans are Unconcerned About Skin Cancer Despite Majority Having Risk Factors for the Disease
9-Jun-2021 10:30 AM EDT
American Academy of Dermatology Association Statement on Physician Assistant Name Change
4-Jun-2021 5:45 PM EDT
Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Board-Certified Dermatologist: Indoor Tanning Early in Life is Associated with Risk of Anxiety and Depression Later in Life
20-May-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Board-Certified Dermatologist: Blood Pressure Medication May Increase Risk for Sunburn, Particularly for Non-Hispanic Black Women
13-May-2021 9:55 AM EDT
How to prepare for a telemedicine appointment
Consumer demand for virtual health care has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
7-Apr-2021 9:00 AM EDT
American Academy of Dermatology warns the public about the dangers of buying unregulated cosmetic injectables, such as hyaluronic acid fillers, online
19-Mar-2021 10:55 AM EDT
Board-Certified Dermatologists: Studies Show Sun-Protective Behaviors Vary by Where You Live, Race, and Sex
11-Mar-2021 11:55 AM EST
Board-Certified Dermatologist/Pigmentary Disease Expert: Can Stress Trigger or Exacerbate Vitiligo?
10-Mar-2021 11:20 AM EST