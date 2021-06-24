The start of summer means more tank tops and shorts, and for some people, a pesky new skin condition they may not have noticed before. Keratosis pilaris causes tiny, rough feeling bumps to appear on the skin, most often on the upper arms and thighs....

With the first day of summer right around the corner, many Americans will increasingly head to the beach or water parks to cool down, but will they turn up their efforts to protect their skin from the sun? A new American Academy of Dermatology...

Local board-certified dermatologist Louis Kuchnir, MD, FAAD, was honored as an American Academy of Dermatology Patient Care Hero for establishing a COVID-19 vaccination site in Marlborough, Mass. for school nurses at a time early in the vaccine...

Local board-certified dermatologist Amy J. Derick, MD, FAAD, was honored as a Patient Care Hero by the American Academy of Dermatology for her efforts to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines for frontline health care professionals in Illinois after...

With many planning outdoor gatherings this Memorial Day weekend, board-certified dermatologists want to make sure consumers don’t get burned by confusing sunscreen labels or the sun’s harmful rays. In a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, the...

When checking the body for signs of skin cancer, many people may only think to check their skin. However, board-certified dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say it’s important to check the nails, too. Although rare, skin...

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, affecting one in five Americans during their lifetime. To help raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and detection, the American Academy of Dermatology will host Skin Cancer, Take a...

