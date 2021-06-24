Schaumburg, IL USA

How to Treat Keratosis Pilaris at Home

The start of summer means more tank tops and shorts, and for some people, a pesky new skin condition they may not have noticed before. Keratosis pilaris causes tiny, rough feeling bumps to appear on the skin, most often on the upper arms and thighs....
New AAD survey: Only a third of Americans are concerned about skin cancer despite nearly 70% having at least one risk factor

With the first day of summer right around the corner, many Americans will increasingly head to the beach or water parks to cool down, but will they turn up their efforts to protect their skin from the sun? A new American Academy of Dermatology...
Massachusetts Dermatologist Establishes Covid-19 Vaccination Site for School Nurses

Local board-certified dermatologist Louis Kuchnir, MD, FAAD, was honored as an American Academy of Dermatology Patient Care Hero for establishing a COVID-19 vaccination site in Marlborough, Mass. for school nurses at a time early in the vaccine...
Illinois Dermatologist Organizes Local Effort to Vaccinate Frontline Health Care Workers

Local board-certified dermatologist Amy J. Derick, MD, FAAD, was honored as a Patient Care Hero by the American Academy of Dermatology for her efforts to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines for frontline health care professionals in Illinois after...
American Academy of Dermatology Association Statement on Legislative Interference in Health Care for Transgender Patients


Confused About Sunscreen? New American Academy of Dermatology Survey Shows Americans Need a Refresher on Sunscreen Application and SPF

With many planning outdoor gatherings this Memorial Day weekend, board-certified dermatologists want to make sure consumers don’t get burned by confusing sunscreen labels or the sun’s harmful rays. In a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, the...
How to Check Your Nails for Melanoma

When checking the body for signs of skin cancer, many people may only think to check their skin. However, board-certified dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say it’s important to check the nails, too. Although rare, skin...
Tell "Skin Cancer, Take a Hike!™" During Steps Challenge for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, affecting one in five Americans during their lifetime. To help raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and detection, the American Academy of Dermatology will host Skin Cancer, Take a...
Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1) and YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

