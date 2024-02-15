The tween skin care craze is seeing real world consequences by way of booked appointments at board-certified dermatologist offices. The biggest side effect they’re seeing from these online trends? Contact dermatitis, or an allergic skin reaction, of the eyelids and face, especially with those with sensitive skin. Additionally, retinoid dermatitis, an allergic reaction from the powerful chemical product used to treat acne or aging, is a frequent condition bringing young patients to the dermatologist. Bottom line—this trend is doing more harm than good.

EXPERT

We would be happy to connect you with Dr. Anne Chapas, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, to discuss what negative effects she’s seeing in her clinic resulting from the tween skin care trends, what symptoms users should look out for, and to discuss appropriate skin care routines for different ages.

*Working on another skin, hair, or nail story and need a board-certified dermatologist to weigh in? Reach out and we'll connect you with the right doctor for your piece.

