School’s Out for Summer – Time to Play It Cool on the Playground
With playground season in full swing, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) encourages parents and guardians to take a moment to familiarize themselves with the risks on playgrounds and ways to prevent injuries. Although minor bumps or...
14-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Identification of Psychological Risk Factors in Orthopaedic Trauma Patients Could Improve Post-Injury Planning
Musculoskeletal injuries comprise a large percentage of hospital admissions for adults and often lead to chronic pain and long-term disability. A new review article published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons®...
26-Apr-2021 2:15 PM EDT
AAOS Appoints Thomas (Quin) Throckmorton, MD, FAAOS, Editor-In-Chief of OrthoInfo.org
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Thomas W. (Quin) Throckmorton, MD, FAAOS, as the editor-in-chief designee of OrthoInfo.org, the AAOS’ patient education website.
23-Apr-2021 5:35 PM EDT
AAOS Designates Peter S. Rose, MD, FAAOS, Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of the AAOS®
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Peter S. Rose, MD, FAAOS, as the editor-in-chief designee of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS®). Professor of orthopaedics and division chair of orthopaedic oncology at Mayo Clinic in...
5-Apr-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Opioid Prescriptions for Common Orthopaedic Procedures Lack Consistency
A new review article published in the March issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (JAAOS) examines the variability that exists in opioid prescribing patterns across the United States for many common orthopaedic...
3-Mar-2021 1:05 PM EST
Lin Han, PhD, receives 2021 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award for the study of cartilage function, regeneration and disease intervention in osteoarthritis
The 2021 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award was presented to Lin Han, PhD, for research on the structure and function of cartilage extracellular matrix (ECM) and its impact on tissue regeneration and disease evolution in osteoarthritis (OA).
12-Feb-2021 8:45 AM EST
AAOS recognizes Barry P. Boden, MD, FAAOS for research into the epidemiology, mechanisms and prevention of sports injuries
Barry P. Boden, MD, received the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Clinical Research Award, which recognizes outstanding clinical research related to musculoskeletal disease or injury.
12-Feb-2021 8:40 AM EST
Farshid Guilak, PhD, named Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award recipient for research in functional cartilage engineering for total joint resurfacing
The 2021 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award was presented to Farshid Guilak, PhD and his co-authors, Bradley T. Estes, PhD, and Franklin T. Moutos, PhD, for their research and development of technology to grow bioartificial cartilage using a...
12-Feb-2021 8:35 AM EST
Enjoy Independence Day Without Injury. Orthopaedic Surgeons Available to Speak about Common Musculoskeletal Burn or Trauma Injuries Resulting from Fireworks.
21-Jun-2021 9:05 AM EDT
Orthopaedic Surgeon Available to Speak on the Psychological Factors on Postoperative Recovery in Athletes
11-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Sarcoma Awareness Month: Orthopaedic oncologists available to comment on the rarity of sarcoma and the work that’s being done to better treatment options for patients
22-Jul-2020 9:00 AM EDT
Orthopaedic surgeons available to comment on the impact of COVID-19 on postponed elective surgery, the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries during a pandemic, and how patients can safely ease into outdoor activities after social distancing
29-May-2020 11:05 AM EDT
Orthopaedic Experts Available to Discuss New Olympic Sport (Rock Climbing) and Injury Prevention
4-Feb-2020 12:40 PM EST
Orthopaedic Surgeons Available to Comment on Musculoskeletal Healthcare News and Trends, Treatment Options, Fall Prevention and More
9-Jan-2020 1:00 PM EST
Worth it: Physician Sources Available to Comment on Cost Efficacy of Knee Replacement Option for Elderly
Orthopaedic surgeons are able to comment on a new study finding.
23-Jun-2009 10:15 AM EDT