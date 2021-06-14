With playground season in full swing, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) encourages parents and guardians to take a moment to familiarize themselves with the risks on playgrounds and ways to prevent injuries. Although minor bumps or...

Add to Favorites

Musculoskeletal injuries comprise a large percentage of hospital admissions for adults and often lead to chronic pain and long-term disability. A new review article published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons®...

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Thomas W. (Quin) Throckmorton, MD, FAAOS, as the editor-in-chief designee of OrthoInfo.org, the AAOS’ patient education website.

Add to Favorites

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Peter S. Rose, MD, FAAOS, as the editor-in-chief designee of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS®). Professor of orthopaedics and division chair of orthopaedic oncology at Mayo Clinic in...

Add to Favorites

A new review article published in the March issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (JAAOS) examines the variability that exists in opioid prescribing patterns across the United States for many common orthopaedic...

Add to Favorites

The 2021 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award was presented to Lin Han, PhD, for research on the structure and function of cartilage extracellular matrix (ECM) and its impact on tissue regeneration and disease evolution in osteoarthritis (OA).

Add to Favorites

Barry P. Boden, MD, received the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Clinical Research Award, which recognizes outstanding clinical research related to musculoskeletal disease or injury.

Add to Favorites

The 2021 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award was presented to Farshid Guilak, PhD and his co-authors, Bradley T. Estes, PhD, and Franklin T. Moutos, PhD, for their research and development of technology to grow bioartificial cartilage using a...

Add to Favorites