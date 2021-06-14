Rosemont, IL USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

School’s Out for Summer – Time to Play It Cool on the Playground

With playground season in full swing, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) encourages parents and guardians to take a moment to familiarize themselves with the risks on playgrounds and ways to prevent injuries. Although minor bumps or...
14-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: JAAOS_31_2_Infographic_Apr_07_2021.jpg

Identification of Psychological Risk Factors in Orthopaedic Trauma Patients Could Improve Post-Injury Planning

Musculoskeletal injuries comprise a large percentage of hospital admissions for adults and often lead to chronic pain and long-term disability. A new review article published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons®...
26-Apr-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

AAOS Appoints Thomas (Quin) Throckmorton, MD, FAAOS, Editor-In-Chief of OrthoInfo.org

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Thomas W. (Quin) Throckmorton, MD, FAAOS, as the editor-in-chief designee of OrthoInfo.org, the AAOS’ patient education website.
23-Apr-2021 5:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

AAOS Designates Peter S. Rose, MD, FAAOS, Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of the AAOS®

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced Peter S. Rose, MD, FAAOS, as the editor-in-chief designee of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS®). Professor of orthopaedics and division chair of orthopaedic oncology at Mayo Clinic in...
5-Apr-2021 5:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: JAAOS_29_2_Infographic_Feb_19_2021.jpg

Opioid Prescriptions for Common Orthopaedic Procedures Lack Consistency

A new review article published in the March issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (JAAOS) examines the variability that exists in opioid prescribing patterns across the United States for many common orthopaedic...
3-Mar-2021 1:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

Lin Han, PhD, receives 2021 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award for the study of cartilage function, regeneration and disease intervention in osteoarthritis

The 2021 Kappa Delta Young Investigator Award was presented to Lin Han, PhD, for research on the structure and function of cartilage extracellular matrix (ECM) and its impact on tissue regeneration and disease evolution in osteoarthritis (OA).
12-Feb-2021 8:45 AM EST Add to Favorites

AAOS recognizes Barry P. Boden, MD, FAAOS for research into the epidemiology, mechanisms and prevention of sports injuries

Barry P. Boden, MD, received the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation (OREF) Clinical Research Award, which recognizes outstanding clinical research related to musculoskeletal disease or injury.
12-Feb-2021 8:40 AM EST Add to Favorites

Farshid Guilak, PhD, named Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award recipient for research in functional cartilage engineering for total joint resurfacing

The 2021 Kappa Delta Elizabeth Winston Lanier Award was presented to Farshid Guilak, PhD and his co-authors, Bradley T. Estes, PhD, and Franklin T. Moutos, PhD, for their research and development of technology to grow bioartificial cartilage using a...
12-Feb-2021 8:35 AM EST Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Contacts

Ryann Hoffenberg

 hoffenberg@aaos.org

847-384-4033

Deanna Killackey
Media Relations Manager

 killackey@aaos.org

847-384-4035

Lauren Riley
Communications Director

 pearson@aaos.org

847-384-4031

Abby Watson
Marketing & Communications Coordinator

 watson@aaos.org

847-384-4036
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.61439