American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and its Foundation Announce New President: Ken Yanagisawa, MD
Ken Yanagisawa, MD, became the new President of the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) and its Foundation
6-Oct-2021
Notable Oral Abstracts and Late-Breaking Science to Be Presented at Otolaryngology’s Annual Meeting
The AAO-HNSF 2021 Annual Meeting & OTO Experience is presenting cutting-edge and late-breaking science October 3-6, in Los Angeles, California. Access the Best of Oral and Late-Breaking Scientific presentation abstracts at...
30-Sep-2021
Understanding the Difference between COVID-19 Symptoms and Sinus Disease
This public education campaign was created to give the millions of sinus sufferers around the world access to patient focused, trusted information about their sinus symptoms and conditions, and to differentiate smell loss related to colds,...
20-Sep-2021
AAO-HNSF Presents New Clinical Consensus Statement: Balloon Dilation of the Sinuses
The American Academy of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery Foundation Board of Directors (AAO-HNSF) has approved a clinical consensus statement on balloon dilation of the sinuses to ensure patient safety and proper utilization.
13-Sep-2017
Neck Mass in Adults: Guideline for Evaluation Provides Framework for Timely Diagnosis
With the development of the Clinical Practice Guideline: Evaluation of the Neck Mass in Adults, published today in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and presented at the AAO-HNSF 2017 Annual Meeting & OTO Experience in Chicago, IL, the...
6-Sep-2017
Physician Experts Highlight Research ahead of Otolaryngology’s Annual Meeting
The latest research on patient preferences, quality-of-life, ear health, thyroidectomy, and other topics related to the specialty of otolaryngology will be presented in Chicago, IL, September 10-13, during the AAO-HNSF 2017 Annual Meeting & OTO...
1-Sep-2017
Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo: Experts Update Best Practices for Diagnosis and Treatment
The Clinical Practice Guideline: Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (Update) provides evidence-based recommendations for healthcare providers on diagnosis and treatment of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) as well as important patient...
23-Feb-2017
Experts Develop Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guideline on Rhinoplasty
The American Academy of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery Foundation addresses the limited literature and availability of multi-disciplinary clinical practice guidelines accessible to clinicians and patients regarding rhinoplasty, with the...
26-Jan-2017
