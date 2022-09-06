Newswise — September 6, 2022–Alexandria, Virginia— World Sinus Health Awareness Day is designed to inform and educate patients around the world about the causes of their nasal and sinus symptoms as well as various treatment options and when they should seek additional specialized care. The American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), in collaboration with the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) and corporate partner Medtronic, is providing accessible public and patient information that will assist individuals in understanding their own individual journey to better sinus health.

“Understanding the options for nasal and sinus symptom treatments can be overwhelming, so we initiated this public service campaign in 2021 as a way to reach patients around the world with reliable information that not only helps them more fully and better understand their symptoms, but also helps them decide when it is time to see a physician,” said James C. Denneny III, MD, AAO-HNS Executive Vice President and CEO.

Nasal congestion is a very common complaint and can have many different causes, including inflammation inside the nose due to allergies, or structural abnormalities such as a deviated nasal septum, turbinate blockage, or nasal polyps. Sinusitis, also called rhinosinusitis because the symptoms involve both the nose and the sinuses, affects about one in eight adults annually. Because sinusitis simply means inflammation of the sinuses, the word alone includes a variety of similar problems. Acute sinusitis is when the symptoms occur for less than four weeks. A diagnosis of chronic sinusitis requires that the symptoms last longer than 12 weeks. Sometimes these are caused by the same thing, but often chronic and acute sinusitis are very different from each other.

“Otolaryngologists are well-positioned to treat nasal and sinus issues both medically and surgically if necessary, and the American Rhinologic Society is proud to partner with the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery on this important initiative, which will help educate patients so they can access the best care,” said Michael G. Stewart, MD, ARS Executive Vice President.

Bringing attention to the impact of chronic symptoms of nasal obstruction and congestion, nasal drainage, facial pressure, and/or decreased smell that are not responding to medications or other treatments is a focus point of World Sinus Health Awareness Day. Arming patients and their caregivers with clinically proven information is an essential part of this campaign so that they can navigate their way to better sinus health.

“Medtronic is committed to helping ENT patients all over the world, and proper education is one of the most important steps,” said Amy Van Sach, Vice President of Strategy at Medtronic ENT and Acting General Manager of the Intersect ENT business. “We appreciate AAO-HNS and ARS partnering to launch this campaign last year, and we are proud to be a key partner once again in sharing this critical awareness information with those who suffer from sinus issues and their caregivers.”

Materials developed for this campaign include posters, patient information (digital and print), social media content, webinars, podcasts, media outreach, and more. More information can be found at www.ENThealth.org/SinusDay.

About the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS)

AAO-HNS, with approximately 13,000 members, is one of the world’s largest organizations representing specialists who treat the ears, nose, throat, and related structures of the head and neck. Otolaryngologist–head and neck surgeons diagnose and treat medical disorders that are among the most common affecting patients of all ages in the United States and around the world.

About ENThealth.org

ENThealth.org, developed by AAO-HNS, offers a roadmap for consumers seeking health-related information about the ear, nose, throat, and head and neck.

About Medtronic

Medtronic is a leading global healthcare technology company that attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. The Ear, Nose, and Throat Operating Unit specializes in products that enable physicians to treat patients suffering from ENT conditions like chronic rhinosinusitis and head and neck tumors. With more than 20 years of dedication to ENT surgeons, Medtronic is the global market leader in the areas of powered surgical instruments, intraoperative nerve monitoring, and surgical navigation. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.

About MySinusitis.com

MySinusitis.com is an educational resource for people struggling with various sinus issues, including chronic rhinosinusitis, nasal polyps and other persistent sinus diseases. The goal of the website is to not only raise awareness of sinus health, but to also provide information and increase access to different treatment options.

