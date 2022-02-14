Most patients who show signs of alcohol or opioid/stimulant drug use associated with injury now undergo screening and/or intervention in Level I and II trauma centers, according to national survey results.

CHICAGO: As public awareness of opioid abuse in the U.S. has grown, so too have efforts to reduce—or even eliminate—the use of opioids after various types of operations. A regional quality improvement (QI) effort to reduce opioid prescriptions...

Today, the American College of Surgeons issued the following comments in response to the February 2 release of the President’s Cancer Panel Report,“Closing Gaps in Cancer Screening: Connecting People, Communities, and Systems to Improve Equity...

Bonnie Simpson Mason, MD, FAAOS, joined the American College of Surgeons (ACS) January 31 as its inaugural Medical Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Serving in this new ACS executive role, Dr. Simpson Mason will lead the...

The American College of Surgeons recently released comments regarding elective surgery, particularly as it has been discussed and written about during the pandemic.

Michael J. Sutherland, MD, FACS, will become the Director of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Division of Member Services on February 1.

CHICAGO (January 27, 2022): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has released a new publication, Black Surgeons and Surgery in America, that traces the history of Black surgeons and surgery in the U.S. from the Antebellum period to modern times.

Today the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Geriatric Surgery Verification (GSV) Program and The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) announced their work on a new partnership to improve surgical care for older adults while serving diverse...

