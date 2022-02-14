American College of Surgeons (ACS)
Chicago, IL USA

Trauma centers expand care to treat patients beyond physical injury

Most patients who show signs of alcohol or opioid/stimulant drug use associated with injury now undergo screening and/or intervention in Level I and II trauma centers, according to national survey results.
Ten hospitals reduced opioid prescriptions for children who underwent appendectomy through a quality improvement initiative

CHICAGO: As public awareness of opioid abuse in the U.S. has grown, so too have efforts to reduce—or even eliminate—the use of opioids after various types of operations. A regional quality improvement (QI) effort to reduce opioid prescriptions...
American College of Surgeons commends President’s plan to close gaps in cancer screening

Today, the American College of Surgeons issued the following comments in response to the February 2 release of the President’s Cancer Panel Report,“Closing Gaps in Cancer Screening: Connecting People, Communities, and Systems to Improve Equity...
American College of Surgeons announces Dr. Bonnie Simpson Mason as its first Medical Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Bonnie Simpson Mason, MD, FAAOS, joined the American College of Surgeons (ACS) January 31 as its inaugural Medical Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Serving in this new ACS executive role, Dr. Simpson Mason will lead the...
ACS issues comments on “elective surgery” during the pandemic

The American College of Surgeons recently released comments regarding elective surgery, particularly as it has been discussed and written about during the pandemic.
Michael J. Sutherland, MD, FACS, named Director of ACS Member Services

Michael J. Sutherland, MD, FACS, will become the Director of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Division of Member Services on February 1.
ACS releases new book exploring the history of Black surgeons and surgery in America

CHICAGO (January 27, 2022): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has released a new publication, Black Surgeons and Surgery in America, that traces the history of Black surgeons and surgery in the U.S. from the Antebellum period to modern times.
ACS partners with The John A. Hartford Foundation to enhance and expand its Geriatric Surgery Verification Program

Today the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Geriatric Surgery Verification (GSV) Program and The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) announced their work on a new partnership to improve surgical care for older adults while serving diverse...
About

