Trauma centers expand care to treat patients beyond physical injury
Most patients who show signs of alcohol or opioid/stimulant drug use associated with injury now undergo screening and/or intervention in Level I and II trauma centers, according to national survey results.
14-Feb-2022 11:00 AM EST
Ten hospitals reduced opioid prescriptions for children who underwent appendectomy through a quality improvement initiative
CHICAGO: As public awareness of opioid abuse in the U.S. has grown, so too have efforts to reduce—or even eliminate—the use of opioids after various types of operations. A regional quality improvement (QI) effort to reduce opioid prescriptions...
3-Feb-2022 11:45 AM EST
American College of Surgeons commends President’s plan to close gaps in cancer screening
Today, the American College of Surgeons issued the following comments in response to the February 2 release of the President’s Cancer Panel Report,“Closing Gaps in Cancer Screening: Connecting People, Communities, and Systems to Improve Equity...
3-Feb-2022 9:35 AM EST
American College of Surgeons announces Dr. Bonnie Simpson Mason as its first Medical Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Bonnie Simpson Mason, MD, FAAOS, joined the American College of Surgeons (ACS) January 31 as its inaugural Medical Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Serving in this new ACS executive role, Dr. Simpson Mason will lead the...
1-Feb-2022 11:00 AM EST
ACS issues comments on “elective surgery” during the pandemic
The American College of Surgeons recently released comments regarding elective surgery, particularly as it has been discussed and written about during the pandemic.
31-Jan-2022 4:25 PM EST
Michael J. Sutherland, MD, FACS, named Director of ACS Member Services
Michael J. Sutherland, MD, FACS, will become the Director of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Division of Member Services on February 1.
31-Jan-2022 11:00 AM EST
ACS releases new book exploring the history of Black surgeons and surgery in America
CHICAGO (January 27, 2022): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has released a new publication, Black Surgeons and Surgery in America, that traces the history of Black surgeons and surgery in the U.S. from the Antebellum period to modern times.
27-Jan-2022 1:25 PM EST
ACS partners with The John A. Hartford Foundation to enhance and expand its Geriatric Surgery Verification Program
Today the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Geriatric Surgery Verification (GSV) Program and The John A. Hartford Foundation (JAHF) announced their work on a new partnership to improve surgical care for older adults while serving diverse...
21-Jan-2022 11:00 AM EST
Nationally Recognized Cancer Expert from American College of Surgeons Available to Discuss the BRCA-Positive Patient's Treatment Options
15-May-2013 2:30 PM EDT
National Surgical Experts Available to Discuss Breast Cancer Awareness Issues
Surgical experts affiliated with the Commission on Cancer and National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers are available to discuss breast cancer awareness issues
5-Oct-2011 10:15 AM EDT
Experts Available to Discuss Breast Cancer Awareness
Breast cancer experts are available to serve as sources for reporters seeking to discuss breast cancer awareness.
22-Sep-2010 11:30 AM EDT