Rare Neurological Disorder Documented Following COVID-19 Vaccination
In two separate articles in the Annals of Neurology, clinicians in India and England report cases of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome after individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19.
American Neurological Association’s First-Ever All-Virtual, Interactive Meeting Attracts Record Attendance from 47 Countries With Special Focus on Early Career Researchers
The 145th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, its first-ever virtual, interactive event, was attended by 1,421 members and guests from 46 countries and the U.S.A., a greater number than attended any Meeting in recent years. The...
ANA Posts Abstracts to be presented at Annual Meeting
145th Annual Meeting of ANA to feature Pre-event Social Justice Symposium
ANA demonstrates commitment to diversity and inclusion in neurology and neuroscience by kicking-off the 145th Annual Meeting with Social Justice Symposium.
American Neurological Association Hosts First-EverAll-Virtual Annual Meeting
This is the 145th year for ANA's Annual Meeting, and is the first one ever to be held virtually. It will still feature the latest groundbreaking science and research in the field of academic neurology and neuroscience.
American Neurological Association Announces Recipients of 2020 Awards for Outstanding Accomplishments in Academic Neurology
The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the winners of its 2020 scientific awards, to be presented during the 145th ANA Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from October 4 - 9, 2020.
A Musical Journey with Alzheimer’s Disease: Kim Campbell Gives Caregiver Perspective at ANA2019
At the American Neurological Association's 2019 Annual Meeting, Kim Campbell, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) advocate and widow of Grammy Hall of Fame and Award-winning music legend Glen Campbell, recounted both the toll that Alzheimer's disease took on...
American Neurological Association Launches “ANA Investigates”
The American Neurological Association (ANA), the professional organization representing the nation’s top academic neurologists and neuroscientists, will launch its first podcast on October 13 during its 144th Annual Meeting in St. Louis.
