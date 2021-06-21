Mt. Laurel, NJ USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Rare Neurological Disorder Documented Following COVID-19 Vaccination

In two separate articles in the Annals of Neurology, clinicians in India and England report cases of a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome after individuals were vaccinated against COVID-19.
21-Jun-2021 3:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites

American Neurological Association’s First-Ever All-Virtual, Interactive Meeting Attracts Record Attendance from 47 Countries With Special Focus on Early Career Researchers

The 145th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, its first-ever virtual, interactive event, was attended by 1,421 members and guests from 46 countries and the U.S.A., a greater number than attended any Meeting in recent years. The...
22-Oct-2020 4:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

ANA Posts Abstracts to be presented at Annual Meeting


25-Sep-2020 2:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

145th Annual Meeting of ANA to feature Pre-event Social Justice Symposium

ANA demonstrates commitment to diversity and inclusion in neurology and neuroscience by kicking-off the 145th Annual Meeting with Social Justice Symposium.
23-Sep-2020 10:40 AM EDT Add to Favorites

American Neurological Association Hosts First-EverAll-Virtual Annual Meeting

This is the 145th year for ANA's Annual Meeting, and is the first one ever to be held virtually. It will still feature the latest groundbreaking science and research in the field of academic neurology and neuroscience.
2-Sep-2020 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

American Neurological Association Announces Recipients of 2020 Awards for Outstanding Accomplishments in Academic Neurology

The American Neurological Association (ANA), has announced the winners of its 2020 scientific awards, to be presented during the 145th ANA Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from October 4 - 9, 2020.
26-Aug-2020 4:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: IMG_9100.JPG

A Musical Journey with Alzheimer’s Disease: Kim Campbell Gives Caregiver Perspective at ANA2019

At the American Neurological Association's 2019 Annual Meeting, Kim Campbell, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) advocate and widow of Grammy Hall of Fame and Award-winning music legend Glen Campbell, recounted both the toll that Alzheimer's disease took on...
13-Oct-2019 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: ANA-19-ANA-Investigates-Logo.png

American Neurological Association Launches “ANA Investigates”

The American Neurological Association (ANA), the professional organization representing the nation’s top academic neurologists and neuroscientists, will launch its first podcast on October 13 during its 144th Annual Meeting in St. Louis.
13-Oct-2019 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

From advances in stroke and dementia to movement disorders and epilepsy, the American Neurological Association has been the vanguard of research since 1875 as the premier professional society of academic neurologists and neuroscientists devoted to understanding and treating diseases of the nervous system.

Contacts

Janki Amin
Membership Coordinator

 jamin@myana.org

856-380-6892

Julia Brannan-Rauch
Partner

 julia@mojjocc.com

(908) 464-2470

Nadine Goldberg

 ngoldberg@myana.org

John Kinsella

 jkinsella@ahint.com

See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.29182