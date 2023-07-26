Newswise — The American Neurological Association (ANA), the professional organization representing the world’s top academic neurologists and neuroscientists, has announced the recipients of its 2023 scientific awards, to be presented during the 148th ANA Annual Meeting, which will be held in person September 9-12, 2023, at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

These prestigious awards recognize leaders in academic neurology and neuroscience who have exemplified excellence in research, teaching, and clinical practice across clinical neurology and neuroscience disciplines.

“As the global burden of neurological disorders continues to grow, it is ever more important that we recognize the work of leaders in neuroscience. Each year we honor those in our profession who are helping make progress toward our mission to improve neurological health for all,” said ANA President Frances Jensen, MD, FACP, FANA, professor and chair of the Department of Neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. “Whether working in research, teaching, or the application of clinical practice, each of this year’s award winners is making an incredible contribution to our field. It’s a proud moment for us to gather and recognize these honorees along with the other neurology leaders presenting at ANA2023.”

The ANA Annual Meeting convenes nearly 1,000 academic neurologists and neuroscientists annually to share updates and research breakthroughs. Attendees share new insights on the workings of the brain and nervous system and the origins and treatment of neurological diseases that affect more than 100 million Americans each year—including stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, neuromuscular disorders, headache, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and more.

Out of this distinguished group, the following neuroscientists will receive a 2023 ANA Award:

Lectureships Presented and delivered during ANA2023 sessions as noted below.

The Raymond D. Adams Lectureship honors Dr. Raymond D. Adams, emeritus Bullard Professor of Neuropathology at Harvard Medical School and emeritus Chief of Neurology Service at Massachusetts General Hospital. Established in 2000, the lectureship highlights a neurologist whose work has made a major impact on the understanding or treatment of neurological disorders.

Awarded to: Marilyn Albert, PhD, FANA, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Presentation Title: Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease

Session: Prodromal Neurologic Disease: Early Markers and Earlier Opportunities for Treatment

The F.E. Bennett Memorial Lectureship Award began in 1979 by Foster Elting Bennett, MD, in memory of his son, and recognizes outstanding neuroscientists and educators in neurology.

Awarded to: Maiken Nedergaard, MD, DMSc, University of Rochester Medical Center / University of Copenhagen

Presentation Title: Glymphatic System – and Relationship to Disorder

Session: Presidential Symposium – Exploring Sleep Disturbance in CNS Disorders

The Soriano Lectureship was established in 1987 by longtime ANA member Dr. Victor Soriano and his wife to acknowledge a “brilliant lecture delivered by an outstanding scientist” who is also a member of the Association.

Awarded to: Peter Todd, MD, PhD, FANA, University of Michigan

Presentation Title: Repeating Themes in Human Neurologic Disease

Session: The Role of RNA-Binding Proteins and RNA Metabolism in Neurological Development and Disease

The Jacoby Award is given triennially to a member of the American Neurological Association who, in the judgment of a review committee, has conducted especially meritorious experimental work on any neurologic or psychiatric subject in the preceding three years.

Awarded to: Carsten G. Bönnemann, MD, Habil, FANA, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Presentation Title: Gene Therapy as a Platform: From Giant Axonal Neuropathy to the PaveGT Program

Opening Symposium: Gene Therapy in Rare Neurological Diseases

Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Awards Presented during the Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Symposium.

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Awards, ANA’s highest and most prestigious awards, are given annually to ANA members who are in the first 12 years of their career and have achieved significant stature in neurological research, whose work shows promise, and who are expected to continue making major contributions to the field of neurology.

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Neuroscience

Awarded to: David Gate, PhD, Northwestern University

Presentation Title: Genomic Approaches to Study Alzheimer's Disease Immunity

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Basic Science

Awarded to: Vikram Khurana, MD, PhD, Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Presentation Title: The Systems Cell Biology of Neurodegeneration: Proteins to Stem Cells to Patients

The Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Award in Clinical Science

Awarded to: Andrea Schneider, MD, PhD, The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Presentation Title: Associations of Traumatic Brain Injury with Long-Term Outcomes: Insights from Epidemiologic Studies

Research & Teaching Awards Presented during the Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Symposium.

The Grass Foundation - ANA Award in Neuroscience honors outstanding young investigators conducting research in basic or clinical neuroscience.

Awarded to: Yvette Wong, PhD, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Presentation Title: Inter-Organelle Contact Site Misregulation in Neurodegenerative Diseases

The ANA bestows the Audrey S. Penn Lectureship Award to ANA members who conduct outstanding research, program-building, or educational scholarship to promote health equity and address health care disparities.

Awarded to: Roy Hamilton, MD, MS, FANA, The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Presentation Title: From Agnosia to Action: Moving Toward Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity in Neurology

The Distinguished Neurology Teacher Award recognizes and rewards contributions by gifted and talented teachers of neurology. Nominees come from the entire field of clinical neurology or neuroscience.

Awarded to: Tracey Milligan, MD, MS, FANA, Brigham & Women’s Hospital

Professional Development Awards Presented during the Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Symposium.

Made possible through the generosity of the Persyst Development Corporation, the ANA-Persyst IDEAS Professional Development Award supports career development opportunities for individuals from communities that are under-represented in academic neurology and neuroscience. The award recognizes an early-career academic neurologist or neuroscientist who is an ANA member working in the field of epilepsy.

Awarded to: Tanya J. W. McDonald, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

ANA Awards for Excellence Presented during the Derek Denny-Brown Young Neurological Scholar Symposium.

The ANA strives to recognize the full scope of academic neurology and neuroscience represented by its members. The ANA Awards for Excellence recognize individuals who have had an exceptional impact on the field through their research, leadership, educational endeavors, or service to the ANA itself.

The ANA Award for Clinical and Scientific Excellence (Clinical and Scientific Excellence greater than 15 years) goes to an individual who has made novel scientific contributions that reshape the field’s conceptual understanding of neurological disorders, made sustained or breakthrough contributions to the development of therapeutics, or helped transform or expand diagnostic tools and technologies.

Awarded to: Thomas Wisniewski, MD, NYU Langone Health

The ANA Award for Clinical and Scientific Excellence (Career Based Contributions over a prolonged period less than 15 years) goes to an individual early in their career who has made novel scientific contributions that reshape the field’s conceptual understanding of neurological disorders, made sustained or breakthrough contributions to the development of therapeutics, or helped transform or expand diagnostic tools and technologies.

Awarded to: Michael Wilson, MD, MAS, FANA, University of California, San Francisco

The ANA Award for Excellence in Education (Career Based over 15 years) is awarded to an outstanding educator in the field of neuroscience, making contributions to the neurology profession not only through their own work but also through empowering their students to continue to grow the understanding of the brain and nervous system.

Awarded to: Steven Lewis, MD, FANA, Physician in Chief, Lehigh Valley Fleming Neuroscience Institute

About ANA2023

The 2023 American Neurological Association Annual Meeting (ANA2023), will take place September 9-12, 2023, in Philadelphia. The nation’s preeminent meeting of academic neuroscientists and neurologists engaged in neuroscience research, top academic neurologists and neuroscientists, along with students and trainees, will gather from across the United States and internationally.

The meeting will showcase emerging science across neurology, with sessions including The Evolving Role of Anti-Amyloid Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease, Exploring Sleep Disturbance in CNS Disorders, Gene Therapy in Rare Neurological Diseases, The Role of RNA-Binding Proteins and RNA Metabolism in Neurological Development and Disease and Prodromal Neurologic Disease: Early Markers and Earlier Opportunities for Treatment.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the full meeting and can preview the advance program at 2023.myana.org. Embargoed abstracts will be made available by request in September.

