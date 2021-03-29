Doctors who oversee cancer clinics say that new patients are arriving for treatment with more advanced disease than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). The survey fielded...

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today expressed its support for President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the appointment...

Congress passed legislation supported by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) that will delay the start of the Radiation Oncology Advanced Payment Model (RO Model) until Jan. 1, 2022, while bipartisan U.S. representatives sent an...

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today that Sue S. Yom, MD, PhD, FASTRO, will become the new editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics (Red Journal), ASTRO's flagship...

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today expressed its support for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s nomination of Xavier Becerra as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Radiation oncologists across the country will meet virtually with members of Congress this week to urge lawmakers to pass legislation that will safeguard access to high-quality, value-based health care for people with cancer. The doctors will meet...

A new study points to a need for oncologists to ask their patients about sexual health after chemotherapy, radiation and other cancer treatments. In a survey of nearly 400 cancer survivors, 87% said they experienced sexual side effects, but most...

