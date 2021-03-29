Arlington, VA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

COVID-19 pandemic has led to more advanced-stage cancer diagnoses, physician survey finds

Doctors who oversee cancer clinics say that new patients are arriving for treatment with more advanced disease than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). The survey fielded...
29-Mar-2021 8:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

'COVID-19 & Cancer Care' briefing March 30 features new survey data from leaders of physician and survivor groups


26-Mar-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

ASTRO applauds nominations of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator and Elizabeth Fowler as CMMI director

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today expressed its support for President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the appointment...
1-Mar-2021 10:40 AM EST Add to Favorites

Congressional leaders take action on RO Model to protect access to radiation oncology care

Congress passed legislation supported by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) that will delay the start of the Radiation Oncology Advanced Payment Model (RO Model) until Jan. 1, 2022, while bipartisan U.S. representatives sent an...
22-Dec-2020 8:15 AM EST Add to Favorites

Newswise: SueYom.png

Dr. Sue S. Yom named editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics (Red Journal)

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today that Sue S. Yom, MD, PhD, FASTRO, will become the new editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics (Red Journal), ASTRO's flagship...
9-Dec-2020 6:05 PM EST Add to Favorites

ASTRO applauds nomination of Xavier Becerra as HHS secretary

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today expressed its support for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s nomination of Xavier Becerra as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
7-Dec-2020 2:20 PM EST Add to Favorites

Radiation oncologists urge Congress to advance bills that protect patient access to cancer care during the pandemic

Radiation oncologists across the country will meet virtually with members of Congress this week to urge lawmakers to pass legislation that will safeguard access to high-quality, value-based health care for people with cancer. The doctors will meet...
18-Nov-2020 7:30 AM EST Add to Favorites

Sexual Health Often Overlooked in Cancer Survivorship Care, Especially for Female Patients

A new study points to a need for oncologists to ask their patients about sexual health after chemotherapy, radiation and other cancer treatments. In a survey of nearly 400 cancer survivors, 87% said they experienced sexual side effects, but most...
27-Oct-2020 6:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) is the world's largest radiation oncology society, with more than 10,000 members who are physicians, nurses, biologists, physicists, radiation therapists, dosimetrists and other health care professionals who specialize in treating patients with radiation therapies. As the leading organization in radiation oncology, the Society is dedicated to improving patient care through professional education and training, support for clinical practice and health policy standards, advancement of science and research, and advocacy. ASTRO publishes three medical journals, International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics, Practical Radiation Oncology, and Advances in Radiation Oncology; developed and maintains an extensive patient website, RT Answers; and created the Radiation Oncology Institute, a nonprofit foundation to support research and education efforts around the world that enhance and confirm the critical role of radiation therapy in improving cancer treatment.

Experts
Manage Experts

Contacts

Liz Gardner
Senior Media Relations Manager

 liz.gardner@astro.org

703-286-1600

Jeff White
Director of Public Relations and Strategic Comm.

 jeff.white@astro.org

703-839-7392
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.8278