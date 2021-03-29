Our News on Newswise
COVID-19 pandemic has led to more advanced-stage cancer diagnoses, physician survey finds
Doctors who oversee cancer clinics say that new patients are arriving for treatment with more advanced disease than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). The survey fielded...
'COVID-19 & Cancer Care' briefing March 30 features new survey data from leaders of physician and survivor groups
ASTRO applauds nominations of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as CMS administrator and Elizabeth Fowler as CMMI director
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today expressed its support for President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s nomination of Chiquita Brooks-LaSure as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the appointment...
Congressional leaders take action on RO Model to protect access to radiation oncology care
Congress passed legislation supported by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) that will delay the start of the Radiation Oncology Advanced Payment Model (RO Model) until Jan. 1, 2022, while bipartisan U.S. representatives sent an...
Dr. Sue S. Yom named editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics (Red Journal)
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today that Sue S. Yom, MD, PhD, FASTRO, will become the new editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Radiation Oncology • Biology • Physics (Red Journal), ASTRO's flagship...
ASTRO applauds nomination of Xavier Becerra as HHS secretary
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today expressed its support for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s nomination of Xavier Becerra as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Radiation oncologists urge Congress to advance bills that protect patient access to cancer care during the pandemic
Radiation oncologists across the country will meet virtually with members of Congress this week to urge lawmakers to pass legislation that will safeguard access to high-quality, value-based health care for people with cancer. The doctors will meet...
Sexual Health Often Overlooked in Cancer Survivorship Care, Especially for Female Patients
A new study points to a need for oncologists to ask their patients about sexual health after chemotherapy, radiation and other cancer treatments. In a survey of nearly 400 cancer survivors, 87% said they experienced sexual side effects, but most...
