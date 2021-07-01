KidneyCure (the ASN Foundation) is honored to continue its support of investigators committed to advancing kidney health. Building on decades of success, KidneyCure makes it possible to improve knowledge and treatment by identifying and funding...

• Primary nephrotic syndrome is characterized by high urinary excretion of protein, low protein in the blood, high cholesterol, and swelling in the arms and legs. • A new analysis highlights the high risk of kidney failure and different...

• In a study of patients waiting for a kidney transplant, those who experienced various symptoms had a higher risk of dying while on the waitlist. • Symptoms tended to increase or remain unchanged between transplant evaluation and...

• Among U.S. adults with kidney failure, many of those who have the longest expected post-transplant survival are not being placed on the kidney transplant waiting list. • African Americans, patients lacking commercial health insurance, and...

• The five-year innovative pilot program offers financial support for trainees entering the field of nephrology, focusing on individuals historically underrepresented in medicine. • Six candidates selected in the first year of the program will...

• The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect and replicate in human kidney cells, but this does not typically lead to cell death. • Kidney cells that already have features of injury may be more easily infected and develop additional injury.

• Patients with kidney failure who are undergoing dialysis—whether at dialysis clinics or at home—face a higher risk of developing COVID-19 and a higher risk of dying from the disease.

• A large majority of patients with kidney failure on dialysis—but not kidney transplant recipients—developed antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 after COVID-19 vaccination. • Vaccination also led to strong T cell responses against the virus...

