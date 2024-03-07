Newswise — Washington, DC (March 7, 2024) —The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) commends congressional leaders on the House Ways and Means committee for advancing the Kidney PATIENT Act, bipartisan legislation to maintain patient access to oral-only medications by retaining coverage through Medicare Part D.

More than 500,000 patients undergoing dialysis require numerous medications to manage their health, and, for many patients this includes certain oral-only medications, such as phosphate binders. These vital oral-only medications are best dispensed by pharmacies, who have dedicated infrastructure suited to promoting at-home medication adherence and are more accessible to patients.

Reported out with a 41-1 vote, the Kidney PATIENT Act would extend current Medicare Part D coverage for oral-only medications, ensuring that pharmacies will continue to provide oral-only medications.

“Today’s markup represents an important step for patient access to care and serves as an excellent demonstration of democracy in action” said Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN, ASN President. “ASN is grateful to Congressman Carter, Congresswomen Kuster, Miller, and Sewell for sponsoring this important bill, as well as Congresswoman DelBene for creating a path forward to achieve nearly unanimous support for advancing this bill. Patients will maintain access to these vital medications because of their leadership.”

A compromise amendment mediated by Congresswoman DelBene—cochair of the Congressional Kidney Caucus—and approved in the hearing, established a 2-year extension of Part D coverage, and commissioned a report to Congress to inform future consideration of extensions.

ASN will continue to advocate on behalf of this policy and for patient access to medications as it advances through Congress. The legislation will next be considered by the House Energy and Commerce Committee.





About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout

the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation,

communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has

nearly 22,000 members representing 141 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

# # #