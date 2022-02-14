Campus gardens and farms help address basic needs across the CSU by providing fresh produce for students.

AAPI students are finding support on campus as anti-Asian hate incidents surge in their communities.

The California State University is proud to hold the title of the nation's most diverse university. Nearly one-third of our students are the first in their families to attend college. Almost 50 percent are underrepresented minorities. And we provide...

National rankings continue to confirm that a CSU education is life-changing and transformative, offering a good return on investment—particularly for students from underserved and underrepresented communities. A new report from Georgetown...

Donations from 2020-21 will support CSU students on their educational journey by helping fund academic programs, scholarships and Graduation Initiative 2025.

With funding from COAST, these CSU faculty members launched new research projects in response to the October 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill.

Annual Wang Family Excellence Awards honor contributions in teaching, scholarship and service to CSU students.

The California State University Chancellor's Doctoral Incentive Program prepares future faculty who are needed to teach the university’s unique student population. Fellows learn to be student role models, advocates and mentors as they pursue their...

