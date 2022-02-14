Our News on Newswise
Opportunities for Growth
Campus gardens and farms help address basic needs across the CSU by providing fresh produce for students.
14-Feb-2022
Supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander Students
AAPI students are finding support on campus as anti-Asian hate incidents surge in their communities.
11-Feb-2022
Meet 10 Members of the CSU Community Who Are Paving the Way for Social Justice
The California State University is proud to hold the title of the nation's most diverse university. Nearly one-third of our students are the first in their families to attend college. Almost 50 percent are underrepresented minorities. And we provide...
11-Feb-2022
CSU Institutions Provide Greatest Economic Mobility, Return on Investment
National rankings continue to confirm that a CSU education is life-changing and transformative, offering a good return on investment—particularly for students from underserved and underrepresented communities. A new report from Georgetown...
3-Feb-2022
CSU Receives $634 Million in Charitable Giving
Donations from 2020-21 will support CSU students on their educational journey by helping fund academic programs, scholarships and Graduation Initiative 2025.
2-Feb-2022
Looking Out for the Coast
With funding from COAST, these CSU faculty members launched new research projects in response to the October 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill.
31-Jan-2022
CSU Standouts: Faculty and Staff to be Honored for Extraordinary Dedication to Student Success
Annual Wang Family Excellence Awards honor contributions in teaching, scholarship and service to CSU students.
24-Jan-2022
Increasing the Diversity of CSU Faculty
The California State University Chancellor's Doctoral Incentive Program prepares future faculty who are needed to teach the university’s unique student population. Fellows learn to be student role models, advocates and mentors as they pursue their...
19-Jan-2022
Searching for Peace in Uncertainty
30-Aug-2021
Creating Critical News Consumers
In times of political and societal turmoil, misinformation abounds. From deepfakes to viral conspiracy theories, how do we trust the media we consume is truthful? Education may be the best defense in creating critical information consumers in...
19-Oct-2020
Earth Day 2020: The Human Element
Fifty years ago, San José State University alumnus and Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson established the first Earth Day, which took place across the country on April 22. But what does Earth Day 2020 look like in the midst of...
20-Apr-2020
8 Ways to Make 2020 Your Best Year Ever
Here's a resolution we can all keep: Make 2020 the year you decide never to set a resolution again. Instead, consider following some of the sage advice about living wisely and well from CSU faculty experts in psychology, gerontology and palliative...
7-Jan-2020
5 Things You Might Not Know About Studying Online
More than 118,000 CSU students are currently enrolled in at least one online class, yet misconceptions persist about online education. New to the idea? Here are five factors you might not know.
17-Aug-2018
4 Things You Should Be Doing to Avoid Exercise Injuries
Dr. Pablo Costa, a leading researcher and assistant professor at CSU Fullerton, says these habits could avoid some of the most common sprains and strains.
10-Aug-2018
Is It Time to Put Down Your Phone?
San Francisco State professors say there’s a strong link between digital addiction — especially in the form of compulsive smartphone use — and anxiety and depression.
2-May-2018
“at Stanislaus State, We’re Training Our Students to Be Leaders in the Nursing Industry.”
Every day, James Bowles uses 15 years of military medical experience to lead Stanislaus State’s renowned nursing simulation program. In the process he’s helping to prepare hundreds of students to change health care as we know it.
29-Mar-2018