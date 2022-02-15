The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) and Research Corporation for Science Advancement (RCSA) announce a new initiative to support research within the Chemical Sciences in honor of CUR's past president and current RCSA Senior Program Director,...

.The Undergraduate Research Definition Task Force of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) announced an updated definition for undergraduate research, reflecting the broadened scope for undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry...

The Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research announced the appointment of Patricia Ann Mabrouk, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University, as the next editor-in-chief of Scholarship and Practice of...

The Physics and Astronomy Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipient of its Outstanding Research Mentor award: Thomas Pannuti (Morehead State University).

The CUR Social Sciences Division announces its latest awardees: Andrew "Drew" Christopher (Albion College), mentoring awardee; Jack Dempsey and Taylor McGown (TAMU), undergraduate conference presentation awardees

The Education Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Student-Faculty Collaborative Research Awards and its Course (Re)Design Awards.

The Engineering Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Mentoring Awards and winners of its Student Video Competition.

The Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Faculty Mentor Awards, which honor mentors for their success in mentoring undergraduate researchers.

