CUR’s New Chemistry Mentor Award to Honor RCSA’s Silvia Ronco

The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) and Research Corporation for Science Advancement (RCSA) announce a new initiative to support research within the Chemical Sciences in honor of CUR's past president and current RCSA Senior Program Director,...
15-Feb-2022

Council on Undergraduate Research Issues Updated Definition of Undergraduate Research

.The Undergraduate Research Definition Task Force of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) announced an updated definition for undergraduate research, reflecting the broadened scope for undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry...
7-Oct-2021

CUR Executive Board Announces New Editor-in-Chief for Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research

The Executive Board of the Council on Undergraduate Research announced the appointment of Patricia Ann Mabrouk, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Northeastern University, as the next editor-in-chief of Scholarship and Practice of...
14-Jul-2021

CUR Physics and Astronomy Division Announces 2021 Outstanding Research Mentor Awardee

The Physics and Astronomy Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipient of its Outstanding Research Mentor award: Thomas Pannuti (Morehead State University).
13-Jul-2021

CUR Social Sciences Division Announces Mentoring Awardee, Undergraduate Presentation Awardees

The CUR Social Sciences Division announces its latest awardees: Andrew "Drew" Christopher (Albion College), mentoring awardee; Jack Dempsey and Taylor McGown (TAMU), undergraduate conference presentation awardees
23-Jun-2021

Council on Undergraduate Research's Education Division Announces 2021 Awardees

The Education Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Student-Faculty Collaborative Research Awards and its Course (Re)Design Awards.
17-Jun-2021

CUR Engineering Division Announces 2021 Mentoring Awardees, Student Video Competition Winners

The Engineering Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Mentoring Awards and winners of its Student Video Competition.
11-Jun-2021

CUR Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division Announces 2021 Faculty Mentor Awardees

The Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Faculty Mentor Awards, which honor mentors for their success in mentoring undergraduate researchers.
10-Jun-2021


About

The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR), founded in 1978, is a national organization of individual and institutional members representing more than 900 colleges and universities. CUR and its affiliated colleges, universities, and individuals share a focus on providing undergraduate research opportunities for faculty and students at all institutions serving undergraduate students. CUR believes that faculty members enhance their teaching and contribution to society by remaining active in research and by involving undergraduates in research. CUR’s leadership works with agencies and foundations to enhance research opportunities for faculty and students. CUR provides support for faculty development. Its publications and outreach activities are designed to share successful models and strategies for establishing and institutionalizing undergraduate research programs. The organization assists administrators and faculty members in improving and assessing the research environment at their institutions. CUR also provides information on the importance of undergraduate research to state legislatures, private foundations, government agencies, and the U.S. Congress. CUR welcomes faculty and administrators from all academic institutions. Its primary advocacy is in support of faculty and undergraduate students engaged in research. CUR achieves its vision through efforts of its membership as organized in a divisional structure that includes arts and humanities, biology, chemistry, geosciences, health sciences, mathematics and computer sciences, physics and astronomy, psychology, social sciences, an at-large division that serves administrators and other disciplines, and a division for directors of undergraduate research programs.

Definition of Undergraduate Research: An inquiry or investigation conducted by an undergraduate student that makes an original intellectual or creative contribution to the discipline.

Contacts

Lindsay Currie
Executive Officer

 lcurrie@cur.org

202-783-4810

Liz Hains
Manager for Student Programs

 liz@cur.org

202-783-4810 x206

CUR Media Relations

 cur@cur.org

202-783-4810
