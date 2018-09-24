Madison, WI USA

The Many Uses of Crop Wild Relatives

There’s some wild plants afoot! A series of blog posts in Sustainable, Secure Food highlights the important role crop wild relatives, the wild and weedy cousins of domesticated crops, play in future food security.
24-Sep-2018

Celebrating Plant Cousins: Crop Wild Relative Week

The Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) is celebrating Crop Wild Relative Week September 22-29, 2018. The week features information on the benefits these wild cousins bring to today’s familiar crops.
18-Sep-2018

New “Buck” Naked Barley: Food, Feed, Brew

Researchers are giving an ancient grain a new life: "Buck" barley is naked, but not in an indecent way. Naked barley does not require pearling, allowing it to hold onto the bran and whole grain status.
17-Jan-2018

A Library for Food Security

Researchers are uncovering the genome of cowpeas, also known as black-eyed peas, in response to challenging growing conditions and the need for food security.
21-Dec-2016

There’s More to Beans Than You Think

Educational videos released this week by the Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) celebrate the International Year of Pulses (IYP), as designated by the United Nations. Pulses--dry beans, peas, and lentils--are an important crop for a sustainable...
6-Sep-2016

Feeling the Pulse of Africa

The Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) sent ten students to the PanAfrican Legume Conference and World Cowpea Conference in Livingstone, Zambia. CSSA is celebrating the International Year of Pulses (IYP) to promote pulses -- crops of dry beans,...
9-May-2016

Science of Industrial Hemp Conference Announced

Speakers from the forefront of the scientific and production-based issues of industrial hemp
18-Apr-2016

Battling the Blight

Common blight is a devastating bacterial disease. It greatly reduces the yield and quality of bean crops across the world. Conventional breeding techniques can be used to generate cultivars of common bean that are resistant to the common blight. But...
9-Mar-2016


