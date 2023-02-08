London, United Kingdom

Digital Science appoints its first VP of Research Integrity

Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, has today announced the appointment of Dr Leslie McIntosh as its first Vice President, Research Integrity.
8-Feb-2023

‘Green’ energy patents more focused on ‘clean’ conventional energy instead of renewables

A new study by world leaders in patent data has revealed some unusual trends in energy tech R&D, questioning whether companies are more committed to extracting fossil fuels or in pursuing genuinely ‘green’, renewable energy technologies.
25-Jan-2023

Digital Science acquires knowledge graph and decision intelligence software company metaphacts

Digital Science has completed the acquisition of metaphacts, which has become the newest member of the Digital Science family.
23-Jan-2023

Ukrainian wins inaugural APE Award for Innovation in Scholarly Communication

Digital Science is pleased to announce that Ukrainian Vsevolod Solovyov has won the inaugural APE Award for Innovation in Scholarly Communication at the 18th Academic Publishing in Europe (APE) Conference in Berlin, Germany.
12-Jan-2023

Retracted anti-abortion paper contained undisclosed conflicts of interest

An anti-abortion paper retracted by a Frontiers journal the day after Christmas contained undisclosed conflicts of interest among its guest editors and peer reviewers, according to an analysis by Digital Science company Ripeta.
11-Jan-2023

Samsung leads in U.S. patents as overall grants hit four-year low

U.S. patent grants issued in 2022 dropped to their lowest level since 2018, and South Korean electronics titan Samsung took the top spot from longtime leader IBM as East made gains on West among the Top 50 patent assignees during the past year.
10-Jan-2023

Dr Alison Mitchell joins Digital Science Executive Team

Digital Science is pleased to announce that as of today Dr Alison Mitchell is joining the company in the newly established role of Chief of Staff.
10-Jan-2023

Japan’s lack of infectious diseases research exposed by COVID-19 pandemic

Japan’s government has drawn criticism from some of the nation’s researchers following a new analysis that shows Japan has for years been lagging in the field of infectious diseases research, including after the COVID-19 pandemic had hit.
14-Dec-2022


David Ellis
Press, PR and Social Manager

 d.ellis@digital-science.com

Simon Linacre
Head of Content, Brand and Press

 s.linacre@digital-science.com

