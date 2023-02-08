Our News on Newswise
Digital Science appoints its first VP of Research Integrity
Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, has today announced the appointment of Dr Leslie McIntosh as its first Vice President, Research Integrity.
8-Feb-2023 5:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
‘Green’ energy patents more focused on ‘clean’ conventional energy instead of renewables
A new study by world leaders in patent data has revealed some unusual trends in energy tech R&D, questioning whether companies are more committed to extracting fossil fuels or in pursuing genuinely ‘green’, renewable energy technologies.
25-Jan-2023 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Digital Science acquires knowledge graph and decision intelligence software company metaphacts
Digital Science has completed the acquisition of metaphacts, which has become the newest member of the Digital Science family.
23-Jan-2023 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Ukrainian wins inaugural APE Award for Innovation in Scholarly Communication
Digital Science is pleased to announce that Ukrainian Vsevolod Solovyov has won the inaugural APE Award for Innovation in Scholarly Communication at the 18th Academic Publishing in Europe (APE) Conference in Berlin, Germany.
12-Jan-2023 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Retracted anti-abortion paper contained undisclosed conflicts of interest
An anti-abortion paper retracted by a Frontiers journal the day after Christmas contained undisclosed conflicts of interest among its guest editors and peer reviewers, according to an analysis by Digital Science company Ripeta.
11-Jan-2023 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Samsung leads in U.S. patents as overall grants hit four-year low
U.S. patent grants issued in 2022 dropped to their lowest level since 2018, and South Korean electronics titan Samsung took the top spot from longtime leader IBM as East made gains on West among the Top 50 patent assignees during the past year.
10-Jan-2023 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Dr Alison Mitchell joins Digital Science Executive Team
Digital Science is pleased to announce that as of today Dr Alison Mitchell is joining the company in the newly established role of Chief of Staff.
10-Jan-2023 9:00 AM EST Add to Favorites
Japan’s lack of infectious diseases research exposed by COVID-19 pandemic
Japan’s government has drawn criticism from some of the nation’s researchers following a new analysis that shows Japan has for years been lagging in the field of infectious diseases research, including after the COVID-19 pandemic had hit.
14-Dec-2022 8:30 AM EST Add to Favorites
See All News