Dab on Deep Heat Cream to Improve Exercise Performance
Deep heat creams widely used by athletes to soothe sore muscles may also boost performance when applied before exercise, according to new research presented virtually this week at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at...
Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Dangerous Infection
Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina have demonstrated that a common diabetes drug inhibits the spread of Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff—a potentially life-threatening infection commonly acquired during hospital...
Exposure to Roundup® Extends Seizure-like Behavior in Roundworms
The popular herbicide Roundup® has been in the news because of concerns its main ingredient, glyphosate, might cause cancer. Now researchers from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) are evaluating the pesticide for potential neurological impacts....
Got 10 Minutes? That’s All You Need for this High-intensity Workout
High-intensity cycling in very short bursts can lead to performance and health benefits in just 10 minutes a day, according to a new study to be presented virtually this week at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at...
Light Therapy Helps Veterans Treated for Traumatic Brain Injury
A new study by researchers at the VA Portland Health Care System in Oregon found that augmenting traditional treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI) with morning bright light therapy (MBLT) improved physical and mental symptoms for participants....
Omega-3 Supplements Help Kids with High Cholesterol Improve Lipid Profile
Fatty acid supplements may protect children with high cholesterol from heart disease later in life by increasing their blood levels of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, according to a new study. Researchers from the Uniformed Services University of the...
Potential Advancements in Treatment of PTSD and PTSD-related Cardiovascular Disease
A new study reveals that renin-angiotensin system (RAS) genes within the amygdala—the brain region important for traumatic memory processing—express differently when the brain develops fearful memories, such as when people undergo traumatic...
Prolonged Exposure to Extreme Heat and Humidity Increases Risk of Acute Kidney Injury
Exposure to extreme heat (95 degrees Fahrenheit and above) and humidity for eight hours raises the core body temperature and causes dehydration, resulting in an increased risk of acute kidney injury, according to a new study.
Speakers Announced for Virtual Experimental Biology 2021 Meeting
Renowned scientists—including Nobel laureates, research pioneers and celebrated educators—will speak at the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting, to be held April 27–30. Bringing together thousands of life scientists in one...
