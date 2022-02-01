Bethesda, MD USA

Speakers Announced for Experimental Biology 2022 Meeting

Celebrated scientists and educators, including Nobel laureates and research pioneers, from across the life sciences will convene at the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting on April 2–5 in Philadelphia. EB brings together thousands of scientists...
Press Registration Now Open for Experimental Biology 2022 Meeting in Philadelphia

Complimentary press passes are now available for the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting, to be held April 2–5 in Philadelphia. EB is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest...
Dab on Deep Heat Cream to Improve Exercise Performance

Deep heat creams widely used by athletes to soothe sore muscles may also boost performance when applied before exercise, according to new research presented virtually this week at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at...
Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Dangerous Infection

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina have demonstrated that a common diabetes drug inhibits the spread of Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff—a potentially life-threatening infection commonly acquired during hospital...
Exposure to Roundup® Extends Seizure-like Behavior in Roundworms

The popular herbicide Roundup® has been in the news because of concerns its main ingredient, glyphosate, might cause cancer. Now researchers from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) are evaluating the pesticide for potential neurological impacts....
Got 10 Minutes? That’s All You Need for this High-intensity Workout

High-intensity cycling in very short bursts can lead to performance and health benefits in just 10 minutes a day, according to a new study to be presented virtually this week at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at...
Light Therapy Helps Veterans Treated for Traumatic Brain Injury

A new study by researchers at the VA Portland Health Care System in Oregon found that augmenting traditional treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI) with morning bright light therapy (MBLT) improved physical and mental symptoms for participants....
Omega-3 Supplements Help Kids with High Cholesterol Improve Lipid Profile

Fatty acid supplements may protect children with high cholesterol from heart disease later in life by increasing their blood levels of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, according to a new study. Researchers from the Uniformed Services University of the...
Speakers Announced for Virtual Experimental Biology 2021 Meeting

Renowned scientists—including Nobel laureates, research pioneers and celebrated educators—will speak at the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting, to be held April 27–30. Bringing together thousands of life scientists in one...
22-Mar-2021 9:00 AM EDT

About Experimental Biology
Experimental Biology is an annual meeting comprised of more than 14,000 scientists and exhibitors from six sponsoring societies and multiple guest societies. With a mission to share the newest scientific concepts and research findings shaping clinical advances, the meeting offers an unparalleled opportunity for exchange among scientists from across the United States and the world who represent dozens of scientific areas, from laboratory to translational to clinical research. www.experimentalbiology.org

