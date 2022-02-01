Celebrated scientists and educators, including Nobel laureates and research pioneers, from across the life sciences will convene at the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting on April 2–5 in Philadelphia. EB brings together thousands of scientists...

Add to Favorites

Complimentary press passes are now available for the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting, to be held April 2–5 in Philadelphia. EB is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest...

Add to Favorites

Deep heat creams widely used by athletes to soothe sore muscles may also boost performance when applied before exercise, according to new research presented virtually this week at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at...

Add to Favorites

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina have demonstrated that a common diabetes drug inhibits the spread of Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff—a potentially life-threatening infection commonly acquired during hospital...

Add to Favorites

The popular herbicide Roundup® has been in the news because of concerns its main ingredient, glyphosate, might cause cancer. Now researchers from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) are evaluating the pesticide for potential neurological impacts....

Add to Favorites

High-intensity cycling in very short bursts can lead to performance and health benefits in just 10 minutes a day, according to a new study to be presented virtually this week at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at...

Add to Favorites

A new study by researchers at the VA Portland Health Care System in Oregon found that augmenting traditional treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI) with morning bright light therapy (MBLT) improved physical and mental symptoms for participants....

Add to Favorites

Fatty acid supplements may protect children with high cholesterol from heart disease later in life by increasing their blood levels of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, according to a new study. Researchers from the Uniformed Services University of the...

Add to Favorites