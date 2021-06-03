The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) recently hosted its annual Spring Meeting online, providing updates to members and supporters about the ocean observing system focused on the Gulf of Mexico.

Researchers are using unmanned underwater robots to map ocean heat content in advance of Hurricane Laura

GCOOS and NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) are funding two new studies designed to uncover the full costs of harmful algal blooms (HABs) across numerous sectors — from tourism and seafood to industries where impacts are...

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) joined with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Ocean Service (NOS), Fugro and the University of Southern Mississippi to celebrate the installation of two...

An undersea feature in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary has been named in memoriam to Dr. Matthew Howard, GCOOS Data Manager and Texas A&M Oceanographer. A scholarship has also been awarded in his name.

A new study published in the peer-review journal PLoS ONE shows that citizen science volunteers using a relatively low-cost tool can help increase the size and accuracy of a red tide monitoring network to better protect public health from the...

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) recently wrapped up its spring meeting in New Orleans, which showcased news from the Gulf ocean observing community.

Gulf Coast communities now have a new way to access coastal and ocean information about the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a new website developed by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS).

