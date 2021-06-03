College Station, TX USA

GCOOS Spring Meeting Includes Hurricane Update, Board Election Results

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) recently hosted its annual Spring Meeting online, providing updates to members and supporters about the ocean observing system focused on the Gulf of Mexico.
Robots Map Ocean Heat Content in Advance of Hurricane Laura

Researchers are using unmanned underwater robots to map ocean heat content in advance of Hurricane Laura
New Studies to Uncover the Costs of Florida’s Red Tide

GCOOS and NOAA’s National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) are funding two new studies designed to uncover the full costs of harmful algal blooms (HABs) across numerous sectors — from tourism and seafood to industries where impacts are...
New GCOOS-Funded Radar Installations at the Mouth of the Mississippi Will Help to Protect Lives and Support the Nation’s Blue Economy

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) joined with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the National Ocean Service (NOS), Fugro and the University of Southern Mississippi to celebrate the installation of two...
Undersea Feature Named in Memoriam of GCOOS, Texas A&M Oceanographer

An undersea feature in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary has been named in memoriam to Dr. Matthew Howard, GCOOS Data Manager and Texas A&M Oceanographer. A scholarship has also been awarded in his name.
Volunteers and Deep Computer Learning Help Expand Red Tide Warning Systems

A new study published in the peer-review journal PLoS ONE shows that citizen science volunteers using a relatively low-cost tool can help increase the size and accuracy of a red tide monitoring network to better protect public health from the...
People and Projects Make a Difference in the Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) recently wrapped up its spring meeting in New Orleans, which showcased news from the Gulf ocean observing community.
Gulf Observing System ﻿Unveils New Website, Logo

Gulf Coast communities now have a new way to access coastal and ocean information about the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a new website developed by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS).
About

The Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System Regional Association is a 501(c)3 organization responsible for developing a network of business leaders, marine scientists, resource managers, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholder groups that combine their data to provide timely information about our oceans — similar to the information gathered by the National Weather Service to develop weather forecasts. Visit us online at gcoos.org.

GCOOS, which includes members from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, seeks to establish a sustained observing system for the Gulf of Mexico to provide observations and products needed by users in this region for:
• Detecting and predicting climate variability and consequences,
• Preserving and restoring healthy marine ecosystems,
• Ensuring human health,
• Managing resources,
• Facilitating safe and efficient marine transportation,
• Enhancing national security, and
• Predicting and mitigating against coastal hazards.

