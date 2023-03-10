Newswise — If you're fascinated by ocean information and excited about creating data-driven tools that help improve the lives of Gulf residents, then the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System (GCOOS) has just the place for you: Our Board of Directors! Board members help to steer the GCOOS ship by setting organizational policies and providing direction to the executive director.

Nominations deadline is Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Self-nominations are welcome

GCOOS voting members will be electing six directors who will support ocean observing opportunities across the five Gulf states, along with international efforts throughout the wider Gulf of Mexico.

GCOOS Board Member Duties

Setting policy for the organization and providing direction to the Executive Director, including bylaws revisions as necessary;

Establishing and maintaining the structure of the Regional Association, including approval of appointments to Councils, Committees, Task Teams or other groups;

Approving budgets, the business model, proposals and endorsements requested by members for proposals they intend to submit.

About Board Service

Terms are three years and begin at the autumn Board meeting (usually held in September/October);

The Board typically meets twice annually in person and via phone every two months; the Board may also be called to meet when priority situations arise;

Board Members are not paid; however expenses related to GCOOS in-person Board meetings are reimbursed;

To Make a Nomination

Confirm that the person/people nominated are Members of the GCOOS-RA or affiliated with a member organization. Members must produce or use data or products from the Gulf of Mexico and its estuaries or be employed by an entity that does so. If a nominee is not a Member or a Member’s representative, they should request membership via Executive Director Dr. Jorge Brenner, [email protected] .

. Confirm that the person/people named are willing to serve as Board member(s) if elected.

Indicate the sector for which the person is being nominated (government, academic, industry, or education and outreach).

Provide a short biography (two or three paragraphs) detailing work and interests related to GCOOS/ocean observing.

Email Board nominations to the 2023 Elections Officers Jennifer Vreeland-Dawson at [email protected] and Dr. Xinping Hu at [email protected] .

Current Board Members whose terms expire in Fall 2023

Private Sector (1 seat open)

David Driver, BP (Ret.)

Government Sector (2 seats open)

Kirsten Larsen, NOAA/NCEI-MS

Dr. Kimberly Yates, USGS

Academic Sector (1 seat open)

Dr. Antonietta Quigg, TAMU-Galveston

Outreach & Education Sector (3 seats open)