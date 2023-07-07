JMU expert can offer insight into what the Supreme Court affirmative action ruling means for DEI in business.
7-Jul-2023 6:00 AM EDT
Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. JMU is one of the nation’s leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research. With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics. JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.
Professor of IT
Professor, Geography
Professor, Economics
Professor, Geology and Environmental Science
Professor, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Professor of Business Analytics
Assistant Professor
Professor, Strategic Leadership Studies
Professor of Political Science