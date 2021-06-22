Nearly a quarter of parents have suspected their child might be delayed in their development, a new national poll finds – but they may not always share these concerns with a doctor.

University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center names its first associate director for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice

A new blood test could signal whether treatment for metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer is working months earlier than standard imaging scans, allowing doctors to try alternatives sooner, initial results show.

Activity of the polycomb repressive complex 1 is essential for the development and maintenance of leukemic cells; disrupting it presents a new potential therapeutic approach.

In a new study, a team of researchers uncovered new mechanisms underlying an important type of resistance to modern prostate cancer drugs called lineage plasticity, where castration-resistant prostate cancers undergo a deadly identity switch. They...

A decade-long study of distal radius fracture in older adults revealed that personalized medicine catering to a patient’s individual needs and environment, not age or X-rays, should guide treatment options. The federally funded study is the most...

Data sharing among 40 Michigan hospitals about the care and outcomes for thousands of inpatients with COVID-19 has led to reduced variation and findings that could inform care anywhere, including approaches for preventing blood clots and reducing...

Nearly one in three Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 put off an in-person appointment for medical care in 2020 because they were worried about exposure to the novel coronavirus, new national poll data show.

