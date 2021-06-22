Our News on Newswise
National Poll: 1 in 4 Parents Worry That Their Infant or Toddler is Behind in Developmental Milestones
Nearly a quarter of parents have suspected their child might be delayed in their development, a new national poll finds – but they may not always share these concerns with a doctor.
U-M Rogel Cancer Center Names First Associate Director for Dversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice
University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center names its first associate director for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice
Blood test shows promise for predicting treatment response in metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer
A new blood test could signal whether treatment for metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer is working months earlier than standard imaging scans, allowing doctors to try alternatives sooner, initial results show.
Researchers develop first inhibitors against key epigenetic complex involved in cancer
Activity of the polycomb repressive complex 1 is essential for the development and maintenance of leukemic cells; disrupting it presents a new potential therapeutic approach.
BET Inhibitors Show Promise in Overcoming Lineage Plasticity, A Newly Recognized Form of Resistance to Prostate Cancer Drugs
In a new study, a team of researchers uncovered new mechanisms underlying an important type of resistance to modern prostate cancer drugs called lineage plasticity, where castration-resistant prostate cancers undergo a deadly identity switch. They...
Personalized Medicine, Not X-rays, Should Guide Common Forearm Fracture Treatments in Older Adults
A decade-long study of distal radius fracture in older adults revealed that personalized medicine catering to a patient’s individual needs and environment, not age or X-rays, should guide treatment options. The federally funded study is the most...
Teamwork saves lives: COVID-19 hospital network shares key findings to improve care
Data sharing among 40 Michigan hospitals about the care and outcomes for thousands of inpatients with COVID-19 has led to reduced variation and findings that could inform care anywhere, including approaches for preventing blood clots and reducing...
One-third of older Americans delayed health care over COVID concerns
Nearly one in three Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 put off an in-person appointment for medical care in 2020 because they were worried about exposure to the novel coronavirus, new national poll data show.
Experts available to discuss new USPSTF recommendation to lower age for regular colorectal cancer screenings to 45
Michigan Medicine expert available to discuss the need for men to get the HPV vaccine
Returning to In-Person School During COVID-19: A Live Q &A with Mott Doctors
Some students are starting to return to face-to-face school after months of remote learning during the pandemic. Experts will address parents' top questions about the transition.
How Can We Make Sure People Get the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose?
The availability of COVID-19 vaccines will not necessarily result in people getting fully vaccinated, because the first vaccines require a second dose within a few weeks to get full protection. Mark Fendrick, M.D., has studied barriers to preventive...
What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer
Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could affect nearly all Americans: a Supreme Court case that will decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. A health policy researcher explains...
The curve is fattening, not flattening. What can we do? An interview with Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., co-creator of the "flatten the curve" concept
Like a replay of the 1918 flu, history seems to be repeating itself with the coronavirus. After “flattening the curve” of cases in late spring and again in late summer, cases of COVID-19 have surged in October.
Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., for...
This spring they were heroes, but summer may be cruel for health professionals, experts say
Combining HPV vaccination with screening to prevent cervical cancer
While the latest findings on long-term efficacy of the HPV vaccine are cause for celebration, vaccinations should be coupled with preventive screening to better protect women from cervical cancer, two University of Michigan experts argue in an...
