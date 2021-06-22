Ann Arbor, MI USA

National Poll: 1 in 4 Parents Worry That Their Infant or Toddler is Behind in Developmental Milestones

Nearly a quarter of parents have suspected their child might be delayed in their development, a new national poll finds – but they may not always share these concerns with a doctor.
U-M Rogel Cancer Center Names First Associate Director for Dversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice

University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center names its first associate director for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice
Blood test shows promise for predicting treatment response in metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer

A new blood test could signal whether treatment for metastatic HPV-positive throat cancer is working months earlier than standard imaging scans, allowing doctors to try alternatives sooner, initial results show.
Researchers develop first inhibitors against key epigenetic complex involved in cancer

Activity of the polycomb repressive complex 1 is essential for the development and maintenance of leukemic cells; disrupting it presents a new potential therapeutic approach.
BET Inhibitors Show Promise in Overcoming Lineage Plasticity, A Newly Recognized Form of Resistance to Prostate Cancer Drugs

In a new study, a team of researchers uncovered new mechanisms underlying an important type of resistance to modern prostate cancer drugs called lineage plasticity, where castration-resistant prostate cancers undergo a deadly identity switch. They...
Personalized Medicine, Not X-rays, Should Guide Common Forearm Fracture Treatments in Older Adults

A decade-long study of distal radius fracture in older adults revealed that personalized medicine catering to a patient’s individual needs and environment, not age or X-rays, should guide treatment options. The federally funded study is the most...
Teamwork saves lives: COVID-19 hospital network shares key findings to improve care

Data sharing among 40 Michigan hospitals about the care and outcomes for thousands of inpatients with COVID-19 has led to reduced variation and findings that could inform care anywhere, including approaches for preventing blood clots and reducing...
One-third of older Americans delayed health care over COVID concerns

Nearly one in three Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 put off an in-person appointment for medical care in 2020 because they were worried about exposure to the novel coronavirus, new national poll data show.
Experts available to discuss new USPSTF recommendation to lower age for regular colorectal cancer screenings to 45

18-May-2021 11:40 AM EDT

Michigan Medicine expert available to discuss the need for men to get the HPV vaccine

28-Apr-2021 8:05 PM EDT

Returning to In-Person School During COVID-19: A Live Q &A with Mott Doctors

Some students are starting to return to face-to-face school after months of remote learning during the pandemic. Experts will address parents' top questions about the transition.
How Can We Make Sure People Get the Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose?

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines will not necessarily result in people getting fully vaccinated, because the first vaccines require a second dose within a few weeks to get full protection. Mark Fendrick, M.D., has studied barriers to preventive...
14-Dec-2020 9:45 AM EST

What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could affect nearly all Americans: a Supreme Court case that will decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. A health policy researcher explains...
10-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST

The curve is fattening, not flattening. What can we do? An interview with Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., co-creator of the "flatten the curve" concept

Like a replay of the 1918 flu, history seems to be repeating itself with the coronavirus. After “flattening the curve” of cases in late spring and again in late summer, cases of COVID-19 have surged in October. Howard Markel, M.D., Ph.D., for...
26-Oct-2020 9:00 AM EDT

This spring they were heroes, but summer may be cruel for health professionals, experts say

29-Jun-2020 7:40 PM EDT

Combining HPV vaccination with screening to prevent cervical cancer

While the latest findings on long-term efficacy of the HPV vaccine are cause for celebration, vaccinations should be coupled with preventive screening to better protect women from cervical cancer, two University of Michigan experts argue in an...
26-Jun-2020 1:00 PM EDT

About

Michigan Medicine is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, with three hospitals, one of the 10 largest biomedical research budgets, and national-level strength in a broad range of specialties. It includes the University Hospital, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, the U-M Medical School and its Faculty Group Practice, and specialty centers in cancer, cardiovascular disease, depression, diabetes, eye conditions, geriatrics, health policy, neurosciences and organ transplant. Michigan Medicine is part of the University of Michigan, and has a close affiliation with the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System.

Contacts

Nicole Fawcett
Director of Cancer Communications
Cancer

 nfawcett@umich.edu

734-764-2220

Mary Masson
Director

 mfmasson@umich.edu

734-764-2220

Beata Mostafavi
PR Manager
medicine

 bmostafa@umich.edu

734-764-2220

Kylie Urban
Senior Public Relations Representative

 kylieo@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Haley Otman
Senior Public Relations Representative

 otmanh@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Mary Clare Fischer
Intermediate Public Relations Representative - Cancer, Surgery, Transplants, and Urology

 fmarycla@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Noah Fromson
Public Relations Representative
multiple

 fromsonn@med.umich.edu

216-509-8604

Kara Gavin
Lead Public Relations Representative
Health services research, basic science, general medicine

 kegavin@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Jordyn Imhoff
Multimedia Communicator

 imhoffj@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220

Jina Sawani
Multimedia Communicator
GI, Diabetes, Nephrology, Urology, Oto, radiology

 sjina@med.umich.edu

734-764-2220
Michigan Medicine reports positive financial performance for fiscal year 2021

Michigan Medicine reported projected positive fiscal year-end results today, with an anticipated 6.5 per...
17 Jun 2021

C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital tops state rankings, earns national honors from U.S. News & World Report

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital is the top-ranked children's hospital in the...
15 Jun 2021

Michigan Medicine announces new hospital’s name

The Pavilion at University of Michigan Health will be the name of the new Michigan Medicine hospital cur...
14 Jun 2021

Physician assistants approve contract agreement with Michigan Medicine

Physician assistants represented by the United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine/AFT 5297 (UPAMM...
08 Jun 2021

U-M to establish new Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention

U-M will launch a new Institute for Firearm Injury Preventio...
04 Jun 2021

Michigan Medicine to lift some visitor restrictions this week as COVID-19 infection rates decline

With infection rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropping, Michigan Medicine will lift some visito...
24 May 2021

Michelle S. Caird, M.D., Appointed Chair of Michigan Medicine Department of Orthopaedic Surgery

After serving two years as interim chair, Michelle S. Caird, M.D., was named chair of Michigan Medicine'...
21 May 2021

U-M Physician Assistants Reach Tentative Agreement with Michigan Medicine

The newly established United Physician Assistants at Michigan Medicine / AFT Local 5297 (UPAMM) has reac...
21 May 2021

Class of 2021 medical school graduates: Leaders during the pandemic

...
14 May 2021

Michigan Medicine to Host Live Q & A on COVID Vaccines for Kids

As families prepare for the COVID vaccine rollout for adolescents and teens ages 12-15, Michigan Medicin...
13 May 2021

Michigan Medicine Opens Adult and Pediatric COVID-19 Long Haul Clinics

Two multidisciplinary teams band together to create a coordinated approach to studying the disease’s l...
02 May 2021

Michigan Medicine Nationally Recognized for Straight ‘A’s in The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

...
29 Apr 2021

Donors Come Together to Gift “Recharge Rooms” to Michigan Medicine Employees

After an exceptionally stressful year for health care workers and learners, two couple...
26 Apr 2021

Michigan Medicine Helps Lead First National Study on How Highly Allergic People React to COVID-19 Vaccine

Researchers at Michigan Medicine are helping lead the first national study of how highly allergic people...
07 Apr 2021

In breakthrough for regional cardiovascular collaboration, second open-heart program approved for Grand Rapids

A collaboration to expand cardiovascular services in west Michigan has taken a big step forward with sta...
06 Apr 2021

Michigan Medicine enacts visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across Michigan, beginning Friday April 2, Michigan Medicine...
01 Apr 2021

Medical School, School of Nursing rated among best nationally

...
30 Mar 2021

Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD, Response to Regent Weiser’s Comments

Marschall S. Runge, MD, PhD, signs a letter in solidarity with the six University of Michigan women dean...
28 Mar 2021

Beth Moore, Ph.D. Appointed Chair of U-M Department of Microbiology & Immunology

The Board of Regents has approved the appointment of Bethany B. Moore, Ph.D., as chair of the Department...
26 Mar 2021

U-M Depression Center to be named for Eisenberg family, in recognition of $30M in giving

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved the renaming of the U-M Depression Center for F...
25 Mar 2021

Innovative patient stability technology developed at MCIRCC gets FDA market approval

Technology developed at Michigan Medicine will help health care providers detect signs that a patient wi...
22 Mar 2021

Match Day Suspense: Medical students learn their future residency destinations

...
19 Mar 2021

Santiago Schnell Named Chair of the U-M Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology

...
18 Feb 2021

U-M Depression Center enters 20th year with new director and focus on next-generation research

Nearly 20 years ago, the University of Michigan made history by establishing the nation’...
18 Feb 2021

The Lancet Global Health: Vision loss could be treated in one billion people worldwide, unlocking human potential and accelerating global development

...
17 Feb 2021

Biomedical Projects Awarded $1.1 Million in Funding by MTRAC Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Michigan

...
17 Feb 2021

Michigan Medicine's Kellogg Eye Center and Hamilton Community Health Network Partnership Bolsters Eye Care Access for Flint Patients

...
28 Jan 2021

Returning to In-Person School During COVID-19: A Live Q &A with Mott Doctors

Experts at Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital will answer some of families’ top questio...
27 Jan 2021

More Michigan Medicine patients will get hospital-level care at home through new programs

Four innovative programs designed to continue high-quality care at home after a hospitalization or emerg...
14 Jan 2021

Michigan Medicine to vaccinate patients 65 and older next week

Michigan Medicine is moving into the next priority phase of vaccinations, with plans to begin vaccinatin...
07 Jan 2021

Michigan Medicine Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Michigan Stadium

Forced to close its gates to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big House will reopen to play a crit...
31 Dec 2020

A long time coming: The saga of today’s University Hospital

As part of the celebration of the 150th anniversary of U-M's academic medical center, a look back at the...
21 Dec 2020

U-M publishes free guides packed with advice and wisdom from COVID-19 patients & caregivers

A U-M team has created a set of eight COVID-19 guidebooks for patients and their loved ones, based on th...
18 Dec 2020

Nurses approve one-year contract with Michigan Medicine

Nurses represented by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council (UMPNC) voted Friday to rat...
18 Dec 2020

Michigan Medicine vaccinates first employees for COVID-19

Michigan Medicine began vaccinating people against COVID-19 today with an initial group of five frontlin...
14 Dec 2020

Season of Giving: Michigan Medicine hosts new community-wide food drive to help neighbors in need

The season of giving has once again arrived in Michigan. But this one comes amid a surging pandemic, an ...
10 Dec 2020

Parents Magazine Names Mott among most innovative children’s hospitals in the country

ANN ARBOR, Mich. —  Parents Magazine today recognized Michigan Medicine ...
03 Dec 2020

Michigan Medicine names new president of clinical enterprise

One of Michigan Medicine’s clinical leaders, David C. Miller, M.D., M.P.H., will be the new president ...
03 Dec 2020

The Catherine Street Hospitals: The start of the modern U-M medical campus

A look back at the Catherine Street hospital complex that first opened in 1891. ...
03 Dec 2020

Michigan Medicine tightens visitor restrictions for adult patients

Michigan Medicine has tightened visitor restrictions at its hospitals and clinics to continue to minimiz...
24 Nov 2020

Michigan Medicine joins hospitals nationwide in campaign encouraging everyone to #MaskUp

Michigan Medicine has joined about 100 of the nation’s top health care systems with an urgent plea for...
19 Nov 2020

Michigan Medicine adds visitor restrictions for emergency department, hospitals and clinics

 Michigan Medicine has added visitor restrictions at its hospitals and clinics to cont...
17 Nov 2020

$14 Million Push for Type 1 Diabetes Breakthroughs: New JDRF Center of Excellence at the University of Michigan

Through the new Elizabeth Weiser Caswell Diabetes Institute, Michigan Medicine and JDRF are joining toge...
12 Nov 2020

Serving those who served: U-M and the VA Ann Arbor hospital

An overview of the relationship between U-M and the Ann Arbor VA hospital, as part of the observation of...
11 Nov 2020

Voting from a hospital bed: Emergency absentee ballot help available for Michigan Medicine patients

A medical or personal emergency doesn't have to keep Michigan Medicine patients from voting, thanks to a...
02 Nov 2020

Pandemic Must-Haves: PPE and Clean, Sanitized Scrubs & Gowns

Michigan Medicine and two other major health systems have unveiled their $48 million shared laundry faci...
28 Oct 2020

Give Blood, Save a Life During University of Michigan Donor Event

Donate blood during the largest blood drive on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbo...
22 Oct 2020

Five U-M faculty members elected to National Academy of Medicine

Five University of Michigan professors have been elected to the highest honorary socie...
19 Oct 2020

Projects Awarded $3.3 Million by Frankel Innovation Initiative

...
15 Oct 2020

With Affordable Care Act’s future in the balance, U-M holds 10th anniversary discussion with national experts

The Affordable Care Act's 10th anniversary, and potential fate in front of the Supreme Court, will be th...
13 Oct 2020

