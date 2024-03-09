Newswise — On March 8, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new indication for the use of semaglutide (brand Wegovy) to “reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.” The FDA notes it should be used in addition to reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. As you cover this, University of Michigan has experts in both prevention of cardiovascular disease and weight management/obesity medicine available for interview related to this development: • Eric J. Brandt, M.D., M.H.S., is the director of preventive cardiology at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. Brandt is a cardiologist/lipidologist and a clinical lecturer of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School.

• Andrew Kraftson, M.D., is the director of the Weight Navigation Program and the Post-bariatric endocrinology clinic at the University of Michigan. Kraftson is an endocrinologist/obesity medicine specialist and a clinical associate professor of internal medicine-endocrinology at U-M Medical School.