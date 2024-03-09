BYLINE: Noah Fromson

Newswise — On March 8, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new indication for the use of semaglutide (brand Wegovy) to “reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.” The FDA notes it should be used in addition to reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. As you cover this, University of Michigan has experts in both prevention of cardiovascular disease and weight management/obesity medicine available for interview related to this development: • Eric J. Brandt, M.D., M.H.S., is the director of preventive cardiology at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. Brandt is a cardiologist/lipidologist and a clinical lecturer of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School.

• Andrew Kraftson, M.D., is the director of the Weight Navigation Program and the Post-bariatric endocrinology clinic at the University of Michigan. Kraftson is an endocrinologist/obesity medicine specialist and a clinical associate professor of internal medicine-endocrinology at U-M Medical School. I am happy to facilitate an interview if you are interested. Noah Fromson (He/Him/His) Senior Public Relations Specialist & Medical Content Producer Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Neurosciences, Kahn Pavilion, Broadcast Clips C: (216) 509-8604

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health Weight Loss
KEYWORDS
Wegovy semaglutide Weight Loss weight loss drugs Weight Management Cardiovascular Disease
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News