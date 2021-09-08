Columbus, OH USA

Alarming Upward Trend in Black Youth Suicide From 2003 to 2017

In the United States, the rates of suicide and suicidal behavior among youth, children and adolescents 5-17 years of age, have been steadily increasing over the last decade, and Black youth, 5-12 years, are approximately two times more likely to die...
8-Sep-2021

Every 46 Minutes a Child is Treated in a U.S. Emergency Department for an Injury from a Furniture or TV Tip-Over

Furniture and TV tip-overs are an important source of injury, especially for children younger than 6 years old. A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that an...
25-Aug-2021

DSW Joins the On Our Sleeves® Movement for Children’s Mental Health

DSW has joined the On Our Sleeves® movement, committing to a national in-store campaign. Between Aug. 1-Oct. 31, DSW customers will have the option to round-up their purchase, or donate $1, $3, $5 or an additional amount of their choice during...
3-Aug-2021

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Prioritizes Kindergarten Readiness as Part of Pediatric “Vital Signs”

Five and six-year-olds across the country are currently being evaluated for kindergarten readiness, a measurement of a child’s ability to engage with standard kindergarten curriculum. Nationwide Children’s Hospital is helping kids get ready for...
2-Aug-2021

New Study Finds Hands-free Cellphone Laws Associated with Fewer Driver Deaths

A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital looked at drivers, non-drivers (passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists), and total deaths involved in passenger vehicle...
28-Jul-2021

Understanding Black Youth Suicide: Steps Toward Prevention

In a statement published in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the nonprofit research institute RTI International responded to a call from the National Institute...
24-Jun-2021

Virtual Reality as Pain Relief: Reducing Dressing Change Pain in Pediatric Burn Patients

Prior studies have investigated alternative approaches to pain reduction in burn injury patients that focus on distraction, such as music, hypnosis, toys, and virtual reality (VR). In a study published today in JAMA Network Open, Henry Xiang, MD,...
17-Jun-2021

Experts Offer Free Guide to Empower Kids and Teens in Handling Emotions During Uncertainty

As parents and caregivers continue to navigate the changing realities of life during a global pandemic, it is important for families to address the emotional and mental health needs of children.
5-May-2021


About

Ranked 7th of only 12 children's hospitals on U.S.News & World Report’s 2012-13 “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric healthcare networks providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children, and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children’s, also ranked among the Top 10 on Parents magazine’s 2013 “Best Children’s Hospitals” list, completed the largest pediatric expansion construction project in United States history in June 2012, adding 2.1 million square feet of clinical, research and support facilities to total 5.3 million square feet on its main campus. A medical staff of 1,100 and 8,300 employees provide state-of-the-art pediatric care for one million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. Nationwide Children’s remains true to the original mission since its founding in 1892 of providing care regardless of a family’s ability to pay. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.

