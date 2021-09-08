In the United States, the rates of suicide and suicidal behavior among youth, children and adolescents 5-17 years of age, have been steadily increasing over the last decade, and Black youth, 5-12 years, are approximately two times more likely to die...

Furniture and TV tip-overs are an important source of injury, especially for children younger than 6 years old. A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that an...

DSW has joined the On Our Sleeves® movement, committing to a national in-store campaign. Between Aug. 1-Oct. 31, DSW customers will have the option to round-up their purchase, or donate $1, $3, $5 or an additional amount of their choice during...

Five and six-year-olds across the country are currently being evaluated for kindergarten readiness, a measurement of a child’s ability to engage with standard kindergarten curriculum. Nationwide Children’s Hospital is helping kids get ready for...

A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital looked at drivers, non-drivers (passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists), and total deaths involved in passenger vehicle...

In a statement published in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the nonprofit research institute RTI International responded to a call from the National Institute...

Prior studies have investigated alternative approaches to pain reduction in burn injury patients that focus on distraction, such as music, hypnosis, toys, and virtual reality (VR). In a study published today in JAMA Network Open, Henry Xiang, MD,...

As parents and caregivers continue to navigate the changing realities of life during a global pandemic, it is important for families to address the emotional and mental health needs of children.

