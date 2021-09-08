Our News on Newswise
Alarming Upward Trend in Black Youth Suicide From 2003 to 2017
In the United States, the rates of suicide and suicidal behavior among youth, children and adolescents 5-17 years of age, have been steadily increasing over the last decade, and Black youth, 5-12 years, are approximately two times more likely to die...
8-Sep-2021 7:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Every 46 Minutes a Child is Treated in a U.S. Emergency Department for an Injury from a Furniture or TV Tip-Over
Furniture and TV tip-overs are an important source of injury, especially for children younger than 6 years old. A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that an...
25-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
DSW Joins the On Our Sleeves® Movement for Children’s Mental Health
DSW has joined the On Our Sleeves® movement, committing to a national in-store campaign. Between Aug. 1-Oct. 31, DSW customers will have the option to round-up their purchase, or donate $1, $3, $5 or an additional amount of their choice during...
3-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Prioritizes Kindergarten Readiness as Part of Pediatric “Vital Signs”
Five and six-year-olds across the country are currently being evaluated for kindergarten readiness, a measurement of a child’s ability to engage with standard kindergarten curriculum. Nationwide Children’s Hospital is helping kids get ready for...
2-Aug-2021 9:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites
New Study Finds Hands-free Cellphone Laws Associated with Fewer Driver Deaths
A recent study led by researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital looked at drivers, non-drivers (passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists), and total deaths involved in passenger vehicle...
28-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Understanding Black Youth Suicide: Steps Toward Prevention
In a statement published in JAMA Pediatrics, researchers at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the nonprofit research institute RTI International responded to a call from the National Institute...
24-Jun-2021 1:45 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Virtual Reality as Pain Relief: Reducing Dressing Change Pain in Pediatric Burn Patients
Prior studies have investigated alternative approaches to pain reduction in burn injury patients that focus on distraction, such as music, hypnosis, toys, and virtual reality (VR). In a study published today in JAMA Network Open, Henry Xiang, MD,...
17-Jun-2021 2:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Experts Offer Free Guide to Empower Kids and Teens in Handling Emotions During Uncertainty
As parents and caregivers continue to navigate the changing realities of life during a global pandemic, it is important for families to address the emotional and mental health needs of children.
5-May-2021 12:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Expert Available for Autism Awareness Month From Nationwide Children's Hospital
21-Mar-2014 3:00 PM EDTSee All Experts