Novel RNA Research, Invention, and Startup Born at Rutgers University Receives $75 Million in Series A Funding

A Rutgers professor’s novel research into targeting and silencing defective, disease-causing RNA molecules has led to the launch of Ceptur Therapeutics, a startup that has raised $75 million in Series A funding. The initial research that led to...
9-Feb-2022

Rutgers University Invited to Join Highly Competitive Global Scholars Program 2022

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey joins the ranks of 53 premier international institutions from 12 countries invited to participate in the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) Global Scholars Program (NGSP). The competitive...
2-Feb-2022

Rutgers Inventors Dunn, Balint and Gatt Receive 2021 Edison Patent Award in Biotechnology Category

A novel medical device that works as an absorbable implant for meniscal reconstruction, invented by researchers at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, received the 2021 Thomas Edison Patent Award in the Biotechnology category. The...
23-Nov-2021

Engineering, Data Science and Mathematical Models to Optimize Wind Energy Farms

The wind energy industry could soon count on a much-needed precise analysis to achieve an optimal balance for wind farm productivity and profitability, thanks to a team of researchers working with digitization, predictive and prescriptive analytics...
12-Nov-2021

Novel Therapeutic Strategies May Finally Bring Relief to Those Suffering from Asthma and Allergies

Asthma and allergies are chronic health conditions that continue to adversely impact the quality of life for many around the world. Thanks to exciting breakthroughs by Mark Siracusa, a researcher at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey,...
28-Oct-2021

Rutgers to Lead Regional Large-Scale Coastlines and People Megalopolitan Coastal Transformation Hub with Nearly $20M from National Science Foundation

Advancing its mission and leadership role to improve climate risk management critical to societal well-being, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey will lead a multi-university Megalopolitan Coastal Transformation Hub (MACH) made possible by a...
13-Sep-2021

Rutgers to Expand Entrepreneurship Training Programs for Researchers as Partner in New NSF I-Corps™ Hub: Northeast Region

As a key player in developing and transforming innovators into entrepreneurs that improve people’s lives, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey will expand its entrepreneurship training programming and further equip faculty and student...
25-Aug-2021

Rutgers Researcher Honored with the 2021 Agilent Early Career Professor Award

Jason H. Yang, Ph.D., chancellor scholar and assistant professor of Microbiology, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics in the Center for Emerging and Re-Emerging Pathogens at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS), has been awarded the 2021 Agilent...
28-Jul-2021


Our Experts on Newswise

Our experts are coming soon...

About

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey is entrenched in a culture of research, innovation, and invention. With research a fundamental part of the university's mission, the Office for Research leads the effort to further the reach of Rutgers research and its impact on communities. The office provides a pipeline of services to drive and support faculty research and strategically leads the university's economic development activities.

