A Rutgers professor’s novel research into targeting and silencing defective, disease-causing RNA molecules has led to the launch of Ceptur Therapeutics, a startup that has raised $75 million in Series A funding. The initial research that led to...

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey joins the ranks of 53 premier international institutions from 12 countries invited to participate in the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) Global Scholars Program (NGSP). The competitive...

A novel medical device that works as an absorbable implant for meniscal reconstruction, invented by researchers at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, received the 2021 Thomas Edison Patent Award in the Biotechnology category. The...

The wind energy industry could soon count on a much-needed precise analysis to achieve an optimal balance for wind farm productivity and profitability, thanks to a team of researchers working with digitization, predictive and prescriptive analytics...

Asthma and allergies are chronic health conditions that continue to adversely impact the quality of life for many around the world. Thanks to exciting breakthroughs by Mark Siracusa, a researcher at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey,...

Advancing its mission and leadership role to improve climate risk management critical to societal well-being, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey will lead a multi-university Megalopolitan Coastal Transformation Hub (MACH) made possible by a...

As a key player in developing and transforming innovators into entrepreneurs that improve people’s lives, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey will expand its entrepreneurship training programming and further equip faculty and student...

Jason H. Yang, Ph.D., chancellor scholar and assistant professor of Microbiology, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics in the Center for Emerging and Re-Emerging Pathogens at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (NJMS), has been awarded the 2021 Agilent...

