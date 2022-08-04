Newswise — As the United States and the world continue to battle COVID-19 and other zoonotic diseases, a group of scientists and experts from New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia will convene for a Regional One Health Consortium Conference at Rutgers University. Participants will consist of scientists who will share data and expertise on how to address a variety of topics and diseases affecting the health of humans, animals and the environment across the region, including ticks and tick-borne diseases, mosquitoes, rabies, and bird flu.

One Health is a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — working at the local, regional, national, and global levels — with the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes by recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.

This event is hosted by Rutgers Office for Research, led by senior vice president for research Michael E. Zwick, PhD, and by Gloria Bachmann, MD, MMS, associate dean for Women's Health and professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and co-director of Rutgers Women’s Health Institute.

WHEN: Friday, August 5, 2022; 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Agenda can be viewed at go.rutgers.edu/onehealth.

WHERE: Rutgers New Jersey Institute for Food, Nutrition, and Health

61 Dudley Road, Room 101, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

BACKGROUND: New Jersey is the first state to formally establish through legislation a One Health task force to fight prevent, monitor and control zoonotic and environmental public health threats and disease transmission from animals to people.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Members of the press planning to attend the conference

