Chemistry grad student Steven Skaggs was recently selected for funding by the Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology (FINESST) program.

Saint Louis University has successfully wrapped up its 2020-2021 academic year — one that brought unprecedented challenges due to a global pandemic — without having to suspend its commitment to mostly in-person classes, entirely in-person labs...

Saint Louis University has announced that Donald and Nancy Ross have made a $1 million gift to the University in support of the Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship and Accelerating Excellence: The Campaign for Saint Louis University.

Deli Star offers SLU students learning opportunities and hands-on experience at its Food Discovery Center. The partnership will commence July 1, 2021.

Saint Louis University was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Clare Boothe Luce program of the Henry Luce Foundation to create a tenure-track assistant professor position in Robotics and Autonomous Systems for a new, early-career, female faculty...

The Saint Louis University Library Associates have announced the selection of British author Zadie Smith as the recipient of the 2021 St. Louis Literary Award.

Research from Saint Louis University finds that among patients at risk for opioid misuse, the odds of receiving a schedule II opioid for non-cancer pain were similar to those not at risk, despite new prescribing guidelines from the Centers for...

Abstract STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) concepts are often conveyed visually. Intricate graphics of mathematical data trends and interactive simulations of molecules and electricity help students visualize and understand these...

