Saint Louis University Student Searches for Possible Origins of Life on Saturn’s Largest Moon
Chemistry grad student Steven Skaggs was recently selected for funding by the Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology (FINESST) program.
17-Jun-2021 1:35 PM EDT
Saint Louis University Successfully Completes Academic Year Amid Pandemic
Saint Louis University has successfully wrapped up its 2020-2021 academic year — one that brought unprecedented challenges due to a global pandemic — without having to suspend its commitment to mostly in-person classes, entirely in-person labs...
4-Jun-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Donald and Nancy Ross Support SLU’s Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship With $1 Million Gift
Saint Louis University has announced that Donald and Nancy Ross have made a $1 million gift to the University in support of the Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship and Accelerating Excellence: The Campaign for Saint Louis University.
7-May-2021 12:50 PM EDT
Deli Star and Saint Louis University Announce Strategic Partnership
Deli Star offers SLU students learning opportunities and hands-on experience at its Food Discovery Center. The partnership will commence July 1, 2021.
23-Feb-2021 12:35 PM EST
SLU Receives $500,000 Grant to Create a Faculty Position in Robotics and Autonomous Systems for a New, Early-Career, Female Professor
Saint Louis University was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Clare Boothe Luce program of the Henry Luce Foundation to create a tenure-track assistant professor position in Robotics and Autonomous Systems for a new, early-career, female faculty...
11-Feb-2021 11:10 AM EST
Zadie Smith to Receive 2021 St. Louis Literary Award
The Saint Louis University Library Associates have announced the selection of British author Zadie Smith as the recipient of the 2021 St. Louis Literary Award.
4-Dec-2020 2:35 PM EST
After CDC guidance, little change in opioid prescriptions to those at risk of misuse
Research from Saint Louis University finds that among patients at risk for opioid misuse, the odds of receiving a schedule II opioid for non-cancer pain were similar to those not at risk, despite new prescribing guidelines from the Centers for...
3-Dec-2020 12:55 PM EST
SLU Engineer Tackles the Digital Graphics Accessibility Gap in STEM
Abstract STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) concepts are often conveyed visually. Intricate graphics of mathematical data trends and interactive simulations of molecules and electricity help students visualize and understand these...
24-Nov-2020 3:25 PM EST
SLU Expert Offers 7 Tips to Maintain a Healthy Gut
16-Feb-2021 2:15 PM EST
SLU Professor Deems Nobel Prize the “Oscars” of Chemistry, Can Weigh-in on Significance of Winners’ Discoveries
6-Oct-2020 5:10 PM EDT
OK Boomer Not OK, Nor Backed by Research, says @SLU_Official psychologist
2-Dec-2019 4:15 PM EST
Biden expert and VP legal scholar available for comment and expertise on campaign.
24-Apr-2019 4:05 PM EDT
Nation's Leading VP Expert Available for Post Debate Review
5-Oct-2016 3:05 PM EDT
Prof Joel Goldstein - Foremost Expert on Vice Presidency Available to Weigh in on VP Picks. Seasoned Media Vet and Author on Vice Presidency
14-Jul-2016 4:05 PM EDT