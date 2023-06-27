ST. LOUIS — Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks–related emergencies are here. In 2021, at least nine people died, and an estimated 11,500 injuries were treated in emergency rooms, with 74% occurring around the Fourth of July holiday.

Burns were the most common injuries to hands and fingers, and 14% of injuries affected the eyes, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported.

“Permanent eye damage and vision loss occur due to chemical and thermal burns, abrasions, ruptured globes and retinal detachments,” said Gabriela Espinoza, M.D., professor of ophthalmology at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Common fireworks causing eye injuries include bottle rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, firecrackers and poppers or snappers. Espinoza warns not to pick up duds or misfires as they can explode at any moment and to seek medical attention immediately if you suffer a firework-related eye injury.

How to Treat a Fireworks Eye Injury

In the meantime, Espinoza suggests the following these guidelines:

Do not rub your eyes.

Do not rinse your eyes.

Do not apply pressure.

Do not remove any objects that are stuck in the eye.

Do not apply ointments or take blood-thinning pain medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen unless directed by a doctor.

Fireworks Safety at Home

Espinoza says the best way to avoid a potentially blinding fireworks injury is by attending a professional, public fireworks show rather than purchasing fireworks for home use. For those who decide to purchase and use consumer fireworks in states where they are legal, the CPSC recommends these safety tips:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks burn, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Ensure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

