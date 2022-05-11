Southern Methodist University
Dallas, TX USA

Research Shows the Role Empathy May Play in Music

Can people who understand the emotions of others better interpret emotions conveyed through music? A new study by an international team of researchers suggests the abilities are linked.
Precipitation and temperature helped drive abundant dinosaur populations in ancient Alaska

A new study led by SMU paleontologist Anthony Fiorillo identifies the key role precipitation and temperature play in structuring vertebrate herbivore dinosaur populations in Alaska. The findings, which are published in the journal Geosciences, may...
Arm movement and running speed: Is the partnership overrated?

New research into human speed from a team at SMU (Southern Methodist University,) and West Chester University suggests that athletes who performed short sprints with their arms closed across their chests were nearly as fast as when they sprinted...
Tiny, but precise: NASA-sponsored team creates compact device to help spaceships land safely on planets

A NASA-funded team led by SMU researchers think that their small, lightweight device developed to measure spaceship velocity will improve the odds of successful landings on Mars and other planets.
The key to happiness: Friends or family?

Think spending time with your kids and spouse is the key to your happiness? You may actually be happier getting together with your friends, said SMU psychology professor Nathan Hudson.
New Study Connects Running Motion to Ground Force, Provides Patterns for Any Runner

Concise scientific approach accurately predicts runner's patterns of foot ground-force application -- at all speeds and regardless of foot-strike mechanics
Corporal Punishment Viewed as More Acceptable and Effective When Referred to as Spanking

Parents and nonparents alike buffer their views of physical discipline and rate it more common, acceptable and effective when it's labeled with a more neutral, less violent word
Age of 1st Chief's Ancient Tomb Reveals Pacific Islanders Invented New Kind of Society

New uranium series analysis of chief's tomb suggests island's monumental structures are earliest evidence of a chiefdom in the Pacific -- yielding new keys to how societies emerge and evolve.
Our Experts on Newswise

The gender gap: Nature or nurture? It’s complicated, says a large Facebook study ​

A study from SMU (Southern Methodist University) and UC3M (Universidad Carlos III de Madrid) in Spain produced some surprising results: the gap separating the interests of men and women on some topics is larger in countries known for promoting...
Contacts

Kim Cobb
Executive Director, Media and Community Relations

cobbk@smu.edu

214-768-7654

Nancy George
Assoc. Director, Media Relations

 ngeorge@smu.edu

214-768-7674

Stephen Fashoro
Media Relations Manager

 sfasoro@smu.edu

214-768-7641

Dianne Anderson
Director of Strategic Communications

 dianderson@smu.edu

214-768-7622
