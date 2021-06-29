Our News on Newswise
The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University Announces 2021 Lineup of Best-Selling Authors
The 2021 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University will kick off its inaugural weekend, October 21-23, with a three-day, in-person literary celebration featuring more than 100 national, regional and local authors, including some of the...
29-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT
National Partnership Launched to Increase Faculty Diversity in Architectural, Planning and Design Studies
Nine leading U.S. schools and colleges of architecture, planning and design have co-founded the Deans' Equity and Inclusion Initiative to work together to nurture a diverse population of emerging scholars focused on teaching and researching the...
23-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Tulane University Names New Business School Dean
Paulo Goes, Dean and Halle Chair in Leadership at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, has been named dean of Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, effective August 23, 2021.
16-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Tulane wins share of $35 million Department of Energy clean energy grant
Tulane University will share in a U.S. Department of Energy award designed to advance new technologies to decarbonize the biorefining processes used to convert organic material, such as plant matter, into fuel.
9-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Tulane part of Navy/Army-funded research on improving communication
Tulane scientists are part of a team of Louisiana researchers looking at how smart quantum technology can improve communications systems used in the military.
30-Apr-2021 3:10 PM EDT
Tulane economist Gary Hoover selected to inaugural Nobel Prize Summit
Gary “Hoov” Hoover, the director of Tulane University’s Murphy Institute and a leading economist on issues of economic policy and its impact on inequality, is among a group of 40 Nobel Prize laureates and global innovators selected for the...
22-Apr-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Engineering of the Mississippi River has kept carbon out of the atmosphere, according to new study
The study by Tulane University scientists sets out to learn more about organic carbon that is transported in large quantities by the Mississippi River.
23-Mar-2021 12:35 PM EDT
Doctors should address reduced sense of taste and smell in cancer patients, Tulane study says
The study is a joint project of the Tulane Department of Psychology and the Tulane Cancer Center.
16-Mar-2021 2:15 PM EDT
Tulane professor has the latest buzz on cicadas
9-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Under attack: Tulane expert offers tips of how to avoid falling victim to ransomware attacks
11-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Threats to lawmakers make conviction of Trump a real possibility, Tulane legal scholar says
15-Jan-2021 2:30 PM EST
NASA study on global warming very concerning, Tulane scientist says
14-Jan-2021 3:40 PM EST
Is the judicial selection process broken? Could it imperil our democracy?
29-Sep-2020 5:20 PM EDT
Is an ‘originalist’ judge good for the Supreme Court, American constitutional law?
29-Sep-2020 5:20 PM EDT
Targeting the biggest cybersecurity threat to voting in the 2020 election
Voting is the staple of democracy and has been done in person in the United States since its founding. While the controversy over the integrity of mail-in votes continues, never in our country’s history has voting in person been more fraught with...
18-Sep-2020 10:05 AM EDT
Tulane expert describes the biggest cybersecurity target to voting in person in 2020 election
8-Sep-2020 2:55 PM EDT