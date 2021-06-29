New Orleans, LA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: BookfestLogoforTT.jpg

The New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University Announces 2021 Lineup of Best-Selling Authors

The 2021 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University will kick off its inaugural weekend, October 21-23, with a three-day, in-person literary celebration featuring more than 100 national, regional and local authors, including some of the...
29-Jun-2021 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

National Partnership Launched to Increase Faculty Diversity in Architectural, Planning and Design Studies

Nine leading U.S. schools and colleges of architecture, planning and design have co-founded the Deans' Equity and Inclusion Initiative to work together to nurture a diverse population of emerging scholars focused on teaching and researching the...
23-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Goes.jpg

Tulane University Names New Business School Dean

Paulo Goes, Dean and Halle Chair in Leadership at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, has been named dean of Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, effective August 23, 2021.
16-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 082018_nicholas_sandoval_800x533_pbc_57111.jpg

Tulane wins share of $35 million Department of Energy clean energy grant

Tulane University will share in a U.S. Department of Energy award designed to advance new technologies to decarbonize the biorefining processes used to convert organic material, such as plant matter, into fuel.
9-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: iStock-1129515465_800x600.jpg

Tulane part of Navy/Army-funded research on improving communication

Tulane scientists are part of a team of Louisiana researchers looking at how smart quantum technology can improve communications systems used in the military.
30-Apr-2021 3:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Gary_Hoover_600.jpg

Tulane economist Gary Hoover selected to inaugural Nobel Prize Summit

Gary “Hoov” Hoover, the director of Tulane University’s Murphy Institute and a leading economist on issues of economic policy and its impact on inequality, is among a group of 40 Nobel Prize laureates and global innovators selected for the...
22-Apr-2021 3:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: WestBank_MIssissippiRiver.jpg

Engineering of the Mississippi River has kept carbon out of the atmosphere, according to new study

The study by Tulane University scientists sets out to learn more about organic carbon that is transported in large quantities by the Mississippi River.
23-Mar-2021 12:35 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 112718_michael_hoeger_and_laura_perry_800x600_pbc_1668.jpg

Doctors should address reduced sense of taste and smell in cancer patients, Tulane study says

The study is a joint project of the Tulane Department of Psychology and the Tulane Cancer Center.
16-Mar-2021 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Newswise: Cicadas_hand_600.jpg

Tulane professor has the latest buzz on cicadas

9-Jun-2021 3:05 PM EDT

Newswise: shutterstock_766923355.jpg

Under attack: Tulane expert offers tips of how to avoid falling victim to ransomware attacks

11-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT

Threats to lawmakers make conviction of Trump a real possibility, Tulane legal scholar says

15-Jan-2021 2:30 PM EST

NASA study on global warming very concerning, Tulane scientist says

14-Jan-2021 3:40 PM EST

Newswise: Barrett.jpeg

Is the judicial selection process broken? Could it imperil our democracy?

29-Sep-2020 5:20 PM EDT

Newswise: 427.jpeg

Is an ‘originalist’ judge good for the Supreme Court, American constitutional law?

29-Sep-2020 5:20 PM EDT

Newswise: VoterFraudImagecopy.jpg

Targeting the biggest cybersecurity threat to voting in the 2020 election

Voting is the staple of democracy and has been done in person in the United States since its founding. While the controversy over the integrity of mail-in votes continues, never in our country’s history has voting in person been more fraught with...
18-Sep-2020 10:05 AM EDT

Newswise: shutterstock_550243120.jpg

Tulane expert describes the biggest cybersecurity target to voting in person in 2020 election

8-Sep-2020 2:55 PM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

Tulane University is one of the most respected universities in the country. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, it is consistently ranked among the top 50 universities in the nation. With research and educational partnerships that span the globe, top-ranked programs in the academic and professional schools, and its location in historic New Orleans, Tulane offers an unparalleled educational experience.

Contacts

Mike Strecker
Executive Director, Public Relations

 mstreck@tulane.edu

504-865-5210

Keith Brannon
Associate Director, Public Relations

 kbrannon@tulane.edu

504-862-8789

Barri Bronston
Assistant Directer, Public Relations

 bbronst@tulane.edu

504-314-7444

Roger Dunaway
assistant director, public relations

 roger@tulane.edu

504-862-8240

Carolyn Scofield
Media & Communications Specialist

 cscofiel@tulane.edu

504-247-1443
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.54048