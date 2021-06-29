The 2021 New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University will kick off its inaugural weekend, October 21-23, with a three-day, in-person literary celebration featuring more than 100 national, regional and local authors, including some of the...

Nine leading U.S. schools and colleges of architecture, planning and design have co-founded the Deans' Equity and Inclusion Initiative to work together to nurture a diverse population of emerging scholars focused on teaching and researching the...

Paulo Goes, Dean and Halle Chair in Leadership at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, has been named dean of Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, effective August 23, 2021.

Tulane University will share in a U.S. Department of Energy award designed to advance new technologies to decarbonize the biorefining processes used to convert organic material, such as plant matter, into fuel.

Tulane scientists are part of a team of Louisiana researchers looking at how smart quantum technology can improve communications systems used in the military.

Gary “Hoov” Hoover, the director of Tulane University’s Murphy Institute and a leading economist on issues of economic policy and its impact on inequality, is among a group of 40 Nobel Prize laureates and global innovators selected for the...

The study by Tulane University scientists sets out to learn more about organic carbon that is transported in large quantities by the Mississippi River.

The study is a joint project of the Tulane Department of Psychology and the Tulane Cancer Center.

