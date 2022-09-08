After a rare disease caused organ failure, UC San Diego Heath transplant teams performed a heart, liver and kidney transplant on a patient. The surgery is a first for UC San Diego Health and a first in the nation to use three organs from a donor...

Add to Favorites

New medication now available at UC San Diego Health allows for less frequent visits for patients, helping improve quality of life.

Add to Favorites

In mouse studies, UC San Diego researchers find that excess alcohol consumption alters gut microbiome but latter is not directly or significantly linked to liver disease.

Add to Favorites

A UC San Diego-led program that monitors wastewater for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and which has effectively predicted subsequent surges in COVID-19 cases in San Diego has been expanded to detect the presence of monkeypox.

Add to Favorites

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego have joined a nationwide study to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 on patients in the United States across all...

Add to Favorites

Brookie Best, PharmD, has been named the next dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California San Diego, succeeding James McKerrow, PhD, MD, who stepped down June 30, 2022.

Add to Favorites

UC San Diego and Salk Institute researchers report a surprising link between mitochondria, inflammation and gene mutations that may increase risk of atherosclerosis.

Add to Favorites

UC San Diego researchers report using native bacteria in mice as the chassis for delivering transgenes capable of inducing persistent and potentially even curative therapeutic changes in the gut and reversing disease pathologies.

Add to Favorites