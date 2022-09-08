Our News on Newswise
Father’s Life is Saved after Receiving Heart, Kidney and Liver Transplant
After a rare disease caused organ failure, UC San Diego Heath transplant teams performed a heart, liver and kidney transplant on a patient. The surgery is a first for UC San Diego Health and a first in the nation to use three organs from a donor...
First in Nation: UC San Diego Health Offers Treatment for Hereditary Amyloidosis
New medication now available at UC San Diego Health allows for less frequent visits for patients, helping improve quality of life.
Alcohol Use Can Alter Gut Microbes, but Not in the Way You Might Think
In mouse studies, UC San Diego researchers find that excess alcohol consumption alters gut microbiome but latter is not directly or significantly linked to liver disease.
UC San Diego Researchers Add Monkeypox to Wastewater Surveillance
A UC San Diego-led program that monitors wastewater for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and which has effectively predicted subsequent surges in COVID-19 cases in San Diego has been expanded to detect the presence of monkeypox.
UC San Diego and Rady Children’s Hospital Join Nationwide Long-COVID Study
Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego have joined a nationwide study to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 on patients in the United States across all...
Best New Dean of Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science
Brookie Best, PharmD, has been named the next dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California San Diego, succeeding James McKerrow, PhD, MD, who stepped down June 30, 2022.
Mitochondrial DNA Mutations Linked to Heart Disease Risk
UC San Diego and Salk Institute researchers report a surprising link between mitochondria, inflammation and gene mutations that may increase risk of atherosclerosis.
Engineering the Microbiome to Potentially Cure Disease
UC San Diego researchers report using native bacteria in mice as the chassis for delivering transgenes capable of inducing persistent and potentially even curative therapeutic changes in the gut and reversing disease pathologies.
Experts Provide Hope and Treatment Options during Infertility Awareness Week
27-Apr-2022 5:20 PM EDT
Experts Available: San Diego Bans Flavored Tobacco; Health Experts Weigh In
26-Apr-2022 4:05 PM EDT
UC San Diego Studying Cells in Space for Early Cancer Detection
7-Apr-2022 11:05 AM EDT
Experts at UC San Diego Health Offer Insights on Latest HIV Breakthrough
18-Feb-2022 11:50 AM EST
First Pig-to-Human Heart Transplant: Genetically modified animal organs could one day end donor organ waiting lists
11-Jan-2022 1:40 PM EST
UC San Diego Health Experts and a Q&A on Current and Emerging Treatments for COVID-19
7-Jan-2022 10:05 AM EST
Infantile Cataracts are a Blind Spot
Pediatric ophthalmologist with Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health explains why infantile cataracts are more common — and problematic — than most people realize.
8-Dec-2021 4:50 PM EST
Low-dose Aspirin No Longer Recommended to Prevent Cardiovascular Disease
20-Oct-2021 2:25 PM EDT