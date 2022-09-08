San Diego, CA USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Newswise: 631a1d275413f_AnthonyDonatelli.jpg

Father’s Life is Saved after Receiving Heart, Kidney and Liver Transplant

After a rare disease caused organ failure, UC San Diego Heath transplant teams performed a heart, liver and kidney transplant on a patient. The surgery is a first for UC San Diego Health and a first in the nation to use three organs from a donor...
8-Sep-2022 12:55 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62fe7be48523f_20220818amyloidosis-Kim.jpg

First in Nation: UC San Diego Health Offers Treatment for Hereditary Amyloidosis

New medication now available at UC San Diego Health allows for less frequent visits for patients, helping improve quality of life.
18-Aug-2022 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Alcohol Use Can Alter Gut Microbes, but Not in the Way You Might Think

In mouse studies, UC San Diego researchers find that excess alcohol consumption alters gut microbiome but latter is not directly or significantly linked to liver disease.
11-Aug-2022 11:50 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62f3cd3480334_20220810ucsdwastewatersampling.jpg

UC San Diego Researchers Add Monkeypox to Wastewater Surveillance

A UC San Diego-led program that monitors wastewater for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and which has effectively predicted subsequent surges in COVID-19 cases in San Diego has been expanded to detect the presence of monkeypox.
10-Aug-2022 11:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites

UC San Diego and Rady Children’s Hospital Join Nationwide Long-COVID Study

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego have joined a nationwide study to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 on patients in the United States across all...
5-Aug-2022 2:15 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62ed43c959ca6_20220805Brookie-Best.jpg

Best New Dean of Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science

Brookie Best, PharmD, has been named the next dean of the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California San Diego, succeeding James McKerrow, PhD, MD, who stepped down June 30, 2022.
5-Aug-2022 12:30 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62ec134684791_20220802leaking-mito-glass.jpg

Mitochondrial DNA Mutations Linked to Heart Disease Risk

UC San Diego and Salk Institute researchers report a surprising link between mitochondria, inflammation and gene mutations that may increase risk of atherosclerosis.
4-Aug-2022 3:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: 62ebe1812f44c_20220804lbt-graphic-purpleThomLeach-AmoebaStudios.jpg

Engineering the Microbiome to Potentially Cure Disease

UC San Diego researchers report using native bacteria in mice as the chassis for delivering transgenes capable of inducing persistent and potentially even curative therapeutic changes in the gut and reversing disease pathologies.
4-Aug-2022 11:20 AM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

UC San Diego Health provides exceptional, personal care for every member of your family. Primary care for children, adults, and seniors is available at several convenient locations throughout the county. Our specialty care for serious and complex conditions — including heart disease, neurosurgery, pulmonology and geriatrics — is rated among the nation’s best. We also offer more childbirth options than any provider in the San Diego region, including in-hospital birth centers and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

UC San Diego Health is an 808-bed medical system with hospitals in Hillcrest and La Jolla, as well as primary care and specialty practices located throughout Southern California. Our advanced specialty care centers, including Moores Cancer Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, and Shiley Eye Institute, are known throughout the region for research-driven treatment and outstanding outcomes. Our newest hospital, Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla, offers advanced care for cancer treatment, specialized surgeries, and childbirth.

UC San Diego School of Medicine
Established in 1968, University of California San Diego School of Medicine is consistently ranked among the top medical school programs in the country for primary care and research by U.S. News & World Report and among the top 10 medical schools for National Institutes of Health total funding. The school is internationally recognized as a place where discoveries are delivered — bringing breakthroughs from the research lab to patients' bedsides. Faculty members care for patients at UC San Diego Health, where primary care is available at several convenient locations throughout San Diego County and our advanced specialty care consistently ranks among the nation’s best.

Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California San Diego opened in 2000 as the only public school of pharmacy in the region, and the second in California. We offer an innovative and flexible curriculum leading to the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree, taught by health sciences faculty in a program closely associated with the outstanding clinical, research and academic programs in the UC San Diego School of Medicine. The Skaggs School of Pharmacy also ranks among the top pharmacy schools nationwide in research grant funding.

Contacts

Michelle Brubaker
Associate Director, Communications and Media Relations

 mmbrubaker@ucsd.edu

858-249-0416

Jackie Carr
Executive Director, Communications and Media Relations

 jcarr@ucsd.edu

858-249-0420

Rebecca Duncan
Business Manager

 jduncan@ucsd.edu

Jeanna Vazquez
Manager, Communications and Media Relations

 jbvazquez@ucsd.edu

858-249-0428
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.46509