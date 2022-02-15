Bethesda, MD USA

If you have COVID, it’s rare you won’t have symptoms

Asymptomatic COVID infection in generally healthy unvaccinated adults is likely much less common than previously reported, according to a new study published Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases by researchers at the Uniformed Services...
For some COVID vaccines, lack of side effects is no cause for concern

Some recipients of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, like those made by Pfizer and Moderna, have experienced a wide variety of side effects, indicating their immune system is revving into gear. However, for those who have not had such reactions, this does...
Study identifies Epstein-Barr as a leading candidate for cause of Multiple Sclerosis

A new study published Jan. 13 in Science reports that Epstein-Barr virus infection – known for causing mononucleosis or “mono,” could be a primary cause for multiple sclerosis.
New worm study solves mystery of aging, offers hope for better cancer treatments

Higher levels of antioxidants – particularly manganese antioxidants – could potentially extend one’s lifespan and radiation resistance, according to a new study published on Jan. 11 in mBio by researchers at the Uniformed Services University...
World-Renowned Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Norman Rich, Honored with AMSUS Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Norman M. Rich, professor and chair emeritus of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Department of Surgery, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States...
‘KSA’ metrics will improve military surgeons’ readiness

As the intensity of fighting in current conflicts has declined over the last several years, military surgeons have been challenged to maintain their skills for treating combat casualties. In response, the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSA)...
USU’s Dr. Lopreiato Named Fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

Dr. Joseph Lopreiato, associate dean for Simulation Education at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), was recently named a Fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (FSSH) in recognition of his significant...
NCAA-DoD CARE Consortium receives $42.65M award to launch the next phase of study

The NCAA-U.S. Department of Defense Concussion Assessment, Research and Education (CARE) Consortium — the largest concussion and repetitive head impact study in history — has just received a combined $42.65 million in funding to begin the next...
Stop Life-Threatening Bleeding: National Stop the Bleed Day, March 31

27-Mar-2018 6:00 AM EDT

Resources Available to Aid in Recovery From Community Violence

The recent string of violence among families throughout the country have increased the need for community resources to support those touched by the tragedies. Educational resources available from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, or CSTS...
21-Apr-2009 12:10 PM EDT

