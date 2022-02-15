Asymptomatic COVID infection in generally healthy unvaccinated adults is likely much less common than previously reported, according to a new study published Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases by researchers at the Uniformed Services...

Some recipients of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, like those made by Pfizer and Moderna, have experienced a wide variety of side effects, indicating their immune system is revving into gear. However, for those who have not had such reactions, this does...

A new study published Jan. 13 in Science reports that Epstein-Barr virus infection – known for causing mononucleosis or “mono,” could be a primary cause for multiple sclerosis.

Higher levels of antioxidants – particularly manganese antioxidants – could potentially extend one’s lifespan and radiation resistance, according to a new study published on Jan. 11 in mBio by researchers at the Uniformed Services University...

Dr. Norman M. Rich, professor and chair emeritus of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Department of Surgery, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States...

As the intensity of fighting in current conflicts has declined over the last several years, military surgeons have been challenged to maintain their skills for treating combat casualties. In response, the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSA)...

Dr. Joseph Lopreiato, associate dean for Simulation Education at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), was recently named a Fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (FSSH) in recognition of his significant...

The NCAA-U.S. Department of Defense Concussion Assessment, Research and Education (CARE) Consortium — the largest concussion and repetitive head impact study in history — has just received a combined $42.65 million in funding to begin the next...

