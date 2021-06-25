There is also the emerging understanding that overcoming systemic racism helps ensure that everyone has a chance to access advanced education and training. To help drive this change, the Department of Neurological Surgery at the University of...

To many, heart failure means a person is at the end of life, struggling for breath. But that is not reality for most heart failure patients. The Cardiovascular Division at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is addressing the needs...

The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is safe for male reproduction, according to a new study by University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers published in JAMA , the most widely circulated general medical journal in the world.

The $2.3 million, four-year Avenir Award will support his innovative research project, “Tele-Harm Reduction for Rapid Initiation of Antiretrovirals in People Who Inject Drugs: A Randomized Controlled Trial.”

Clinician researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have shown that patients don’t necessarily need opioids for pain relief following robotic prostatectomies. In a study published in the Journal of Robotic Surgery, the team...

Poor sleep impacts the risk of long-term cognitive decline in Hispanic/Latino middle aged and older adults differently than it does in non-Hispanic adults, according to research led by University of Miami Miller School of Medicine neurology faculty...

According to a new study caffeine withdrawal can be a severe problem for surgery patients, who can’t eat or drink anything for hours before their procedures. This can result in major side effects, complicate treatment and extend hospital stays.

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers report the widespread blood vessel dysfunction, or endothelial dysfunction, that results from the COVID-19 infection could contribute to erectile dysfunction, or ED, according to a study...

