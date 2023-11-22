December 1st is World AIDS Day, as declared by the United Nations’ World Health Organization.

Dr. Mario Stevenson is a Professor in the Department of Medicine, Director of the Institute of AIDS and Emerging Infectious Diseases (IAEID), Director of the Global Virus Network, and Co-Director of the Miami Center for AIDS Research (CFAR) at the University of Miami. Prior to 2020, Dr. Stevenson was the David Freelander Chair for AIDS Research at the University of Massachusetts Medical School and the Director of the Center for AIDS Research at that institution.

Will we have a cure for HIV soon?

"I think the advent of monoclonal antibodies for HIV, what are called broadly neutralizing antibodies, are the most exciting thing in the field that could lead us to a vaccine and a cure for HIV."

How would a vaccine for HIV work?

"Some individuals make antibodies that are different from the typical antibodies that an HIV-infected individual will make. And these antibodies are unique in that, first of all, they're structurally very unusual. Second, they are very effective at blocking HIV, but most importantly, they recognize most of the HIV strains out there. So if you had a vaccine that induced this type of antibody, it would work. If you had a strategy to create this type of antibody, you would protect people from infection like a vaccine. That's arguably the greatest scientific challenge facing virologists today."

December 1st is HIV awareness, HIV and AIDS Awareness Day. What would you like to say to the general public or people struggling with HIV and AIDS? What would you like them to be aware of?

"Awareness is a very important thing, and we have to keep this disease upfront and center. It's in our mindsets and efforts to basically eliminate HIV from humanity. So, for people that aren't infected, people at risk of infection, you have to know the risks. Miami is a party city. We have 12 million tourists every year coming to Miami. It's the lifeblood of the economy. But they're coming to a city with the highest rates of new infections in the nation. So people have to come here and realize that, yes, come and party, but know the risks and take the appropriate precautions."