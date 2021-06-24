Madison, WI USA

Our News on Newswise
View All >

Counties With State Prisons Had 11% More First-Wave COVID-19 Cases

MADISON – The presence of a state prison in a county was associated with 11% more COVID-19 cases through July 1, 2020, according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
24-Jun-2021 10:35 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Vaccination, Previous Infection, Protect Against COVID-19 gamma/P.1 Variant in Animal Model

In a new study using variant virus recovered from one of the original travelers, researchers in the U.S. and Japan have found that vaccination with an mRNA vaccine induces antibody responses that would protect humans from infection with the...
17-Jun-2021 4:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: QuantumCover32.jpg

Correlated Errors in Quantum Computers Emphasize Need for Design Changes

Quantum computers could outperform classical computers at many tasks, but only if the errors that are an inevitable part of computational tasks are isolated rather than widespread events. Now, researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison...
11-Jun-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Red-breasted_nuthatch.jpg

Polar vortex, winter heat may change bird populations

Researchers set out to learn how extreme winter cold and heat affected 41 common bird species in eastern North America. They found that individual bird species respond differently to these weather events, and extreme winter heat may lead to...
3-Jun-2021 12:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: artisanalmining.jpg

UW researchers investigate mining-related deforestation in the Amazon

If you’re wearing gold jewelry right now, there’s a good chance it came from an illegal mining operation in the tropics and surfaced only after some rainforest was sacrificed, according to a team of University of Wisconsin researchers who...
3-Jun-2021 11:55 AM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Laketovegetationrate-210mm.jpg

Earth’s Vegetation Is Changing Faster Today Than It Has Over the Last 18,000 Years

A global survey of fossil pollen has discovered that the planet’s vegetation is changing at least as quickly today as it did when the last ice sheets retreated around 10,000 years ago.
18-May-2021 12:00 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Newswise: Diagram.png

Scientists develop better way to block viruses that cause childhood respiratory infections

By engineering a short chunk of protein, or peptide, that can prevent the attachment of human parainfluenza viruses to cells, researchers have improved a method in rodent models intended to help keep children healthy.
10-May-2021 12:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites

Flexible, easy-to-scale nanoribbons move graphene toward use in tech applications

In a study published April 16 in ACS Photonics, University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers fabricated graphene into the smallest ribbon structures to date using a method that makes scaling-up simple. In tests with these tiny ribbons, the...
3-May-2021 2:10 PM EDT Add to Favorites


See All News

Our Experts on Newswise

Donna Friedsam, an expert on health care financing, coverage, access, and cost, can discuss Trump's request that Supreme Court invalidate the ACA

26-Jun-2020 11:50 AM EDT

Expert on youth/teens and environmental activism is available for analysis on global youth climate protest

20-Sep-2019 2:40 PM EDT

Newswise: Charo_Alta_portrait13_5727.jpg

UW-Madison Bioethicist Co-Chairs Gene Editing Study

R. Alta Charo, a professor of law and longtime student of the regulation and ethics of biotechnology, was named co-chair of a study committee established Nov. 12 by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to look into the...
13-Nov-2015 11:05 AM EST

UW Experts: Census Bureau’s Annual ‘Poverty Numbers’ Provide Good News

The new “poverty numbers” from the U.S. Census Bureau reflect some good news for the nation’s antipoverty efforts, according to UW–Madison experts.
18-Sep-2015 11:05 AM EDT

New MOOCs to Focus on Environmental and Community Themes

It was Aldo Leopold — the 20th century conservationist, father of wildlife management and former University of Wisconsin faculty member, who once said, “There are two things that interest me: the relation of people to each other and the relation...
1-Jul-2014 3:00 PM EDT

Newswise: AtomProbe200.jpg

Made-in-Wisconsin Atom Probe Assisted Dating of Oldest Piece of Earth

It's a scientific axiom: big claims require extra-solid evidence. So when University of Wisconsin-Madison geoscience professor John Valley dated an ancient crystal to 4.4 billion years ago, skeptics questioned the dating. Then, in 2013, Valley's...
17-Apr-2014 11:00 AM EDT

Newswise: Charo_Alta_portrait13_5727.jpg

‘Stem Cell Tourism’ Takes Advantage of Patients, Says Law Professor

Desperate patients are easy prey for unscrupulous clinics offering untested and risky stem cell treatments, says law and bioethics Professor Alta Charo of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who is studying “stem cell tourism.”
24-Mar-2014 4:00 PM EDT

UW-Madison Offers Olympics Experts

23-Jul-2012 11:00 AM EDT

See All Experts

Our YouTube Videos
View All >

About

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has long been recognized as one of America’s top universities. A public, land-grant institution, UW-Madison offers a complete spectrum of liberal arts studies, professional programs and student activities. UW-Madison ranks as one of the most prolific research universities in the world. Established in 1848, the university today serves more than 42,000 students on its 933-acre lakeshore campus.

Contacts

Chris Barncard
Science Writer
research Psychology climate science meteorology engineering energy math

 barncard@wisc.edu

608-890-0465

Bill Graf
Editor

 wlgraf@wisc.edu

608-265-0476

Eric Hamilton

 eshamilton@wisc.edu

608-263-1986

Mike Klein
News Editor

 mjklein3@wisc.edu

John Lucas
Executive Director, Communications

 jplucas@wisc.edu

608-262-8287

Meredith McGlone
Director, News and Media Relations

 meredith.mcglone@wisc.edu

608-263-7523

Katharine Merow
Editorial Assistant; Staff Writer

 merow@wisc.edu

Veronica Rueckert
national media relations specialist

 rueckert@wisc.edu

Jill Sakai
Communications Director
Science

 jasakai@wisc.edu

608-262-9772

David Tenenbaum
Writer
Science

 djtenenb@wisc.edu

608-265-8549

Kelly Tyrrell
Director of Research Communications
life science

 ktyrrell2@wisc.edu

608-292-9772

Nick Weaver
Web Developer

 nick.weaver@wisc.edu.

608-263-9141
See more

Twitter

Facebook

close
0.56312