Counties With State Prisons Had 11% More First-Wave COVID-19 Cases
MADISON – The presence of a state prison in a county was associated with 11% more COVID-19 cases through July 1, 2020, according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Vaccination, Previous Infection, Protect Against COVID-19 gamma/P.1 Variant in Animal Model
In a new study using variant virus recovered from one of the original travelers, researchers in the U.S. and Japan have found that vaccination with an mRNA vaccine induces antibody responses that would protect humans from infection with the...
Correlated Errors in Quantum Computers Emphasize Need for Design Changes
Quantum computers could outperform classical computers at many tasks, but only if the errors that are an inevitable part of computational tasks are isolated rather than widespread events. Now, researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison...
Polar vortex, winter heat may change bird populations
Researchers set out to learn how extreme winter cold and heat affected 41 common bird species in eastern North America. They found that individual bird species respond differently to these weather events, and extreme winter heat may lead to...
UW researchers investigate mining-related deforestation in the Amazon
If you’re wearing gold jewelry right now, there’s a good chance it came from an illegal mining operation in the tropics and surfaced only after some rainforest was sacrificed, according to a team of University of Wisconsin researchers who...
Earth’s Vegetation Is Changing Faster Today Than It Has Over the Last 18,000 Years
A global survey of fossil pollen has discovered that the planet’s vegetation is changing at least as quickly today as it did when the last ice sheets retreated around 10,000 years ago.
Scientists develop better way to block viruses that cause childhood respiratory infections
By engineering a short chunk of protein, or peptide, that can prevent the attachment of human parainfluenza viruses to cells, researchers have improved a method in rodent models intended to help keep children healthy.
Flexible, easy-to-scale nanoribbons move graphene toward use in tech applications
In a study published April 16 in ACS Photonics, University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers fabricated graphene into the smallest ribbon structures to date using a method that makes scaling-up simple. In tests with these tiny ribbons, the...
Donna Friedsam, an expert on health care financing, coverage, access, and cost, can discuss Trump's request that Supreme Court invalidate the ACA
26-Jun-2020 11:50 AM EDT
Expert on youth/teens and environmental activism is available for analysis on global youth climate protest
20-Sep-2019 2:40 PM EDT
UW-Madison Bioethicist Co-Chairs Gene Editing Study
R. Alta Charo, a professor of law and longtime student of the regulation and ethics of biotechnology, was named co-chair of a study committee established Nov. 12 by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to look into the...
13-Nov-2015 11:05 AM EST
UW Experts: Census Bureau’s Annual ‘Poverty Numbers’ Provide Good News
The new “poverty numbers” from the U.S. Census Bureau reflect some good news for the nation’s antipoverty efforts, according to UW–Madison experts.
18-Sep-2015 11:05 AM EDT
New MOOCs to Focus on Environmental and Community Themes
It was Aldo Leopold — the 20th century conservationist, father of wildlife management and former University of Wisconsin faculty member, who once said, “There are two things that interest me: the relation of people to each other and the relation...
1-Jul-2014 3:00 PM EDT
Made-in-Wisconsin Atom Probe Assisted Dating of Oldest Piece of Earth
It's a scientific axiom: big claims require extra-solid evidence. So when University of Wisconsin-Madison geoscience professor John Valley dated an ancient crystal to 4.4 billion years ago, skeptics questioned the dating. Then, in 2013, Valley's...
17-Apr-2014 11:00 AM EDT
‘Stem Cell Tourism’ Takes Advantage of Patients, Says Law Professor
Desperate patients are easy prey for unscrupulous clinics offering untested and risky stem cell treatments, says law and bioethics Professor Alta Charo of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who is studying “stem cell tourism.”
24-Mar-2014 4:00 PM EDT
UW-Madison Offers Olympics Experts
