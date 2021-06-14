Our News on Newswise
Study Finds Association Between Head Impacts and Imaging Changes in Youth Football Players Over Consecutive Seasons
With preseason football training on the horizon, a new study shows that head impacts experienced during practice are associated with changes in brain imaging of young players over multiple seasons.
14-Jun-2021
Researchers Find Evidence That Diet Can Alter the Microbiome to Affect Breast Cancer Risk
New research shows that diet, including fish oil supplements, can alter not only the breast microbiome, but also breast cancer tumors. The study appears online in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
2-Jun-2021
Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Wake Forest School of Medicine and Renalytix Partner to Advance Kidney Health
Renalytix AI plc, Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine announced a partnership to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney...
21-May-2021
Novel Rehab Program Improves Outcome for Older Heart-failure Patients, Study Finds
Heart failure (HF) – when the heart can’t pump enough blood and oxygen through the body – affects approximately 6.2 million adults in the United States and is the primary cause of hospitalization in the elderly. Unfortunately, older adults...
17-May-2021
Stem Cell Therapy Shows Potential to Heal Intestinal Disease in Premature Infants
WFIRM scientists are tackling necrotizing enterocolitis with a human placental-derived stem cell (hPSC) therapy strategy that is showing promising results.
27-Apr-2021
Wake Forest School of Medicine Begins Study to Test New Mask for Healthcare Workers
Open Standard Industries, Inc. (OSI), manufacturer of the OSR-M1 non-valved reusable elastomeric face mask, is pleased to formally announce the launch of its first Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved user feasibility study. The trial is being...
15-Apr-2021
Set of genetic markers in lung cancer identified
Investigators at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, have identified a set of new genetic markers that could potentially lead to new personalized treatments for lung cancer.
13-Apr-2021
Surgical Technique May Reduce Positive Margin Rate in Breast Cancer Patients with DCIS
According to the American Cancer Society, a noninvasive breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) accounts for approximately one of every four new breast cancer cases in the United States. If left untreated, DCIS has the potential to...
5-Apr-2021
Tips from Wilderness Medicine Expert on Staying Safe Outdoors
As many people are making plans to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer, Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Wilderness Medicine experts are sharing some important information to help make it a safe and enjoyable time for the whole...
18-May-2021
WFIRM Scientist Available to Address New Strategy to Fight Botulinum Toxin
6-Jan-2021
Allergies or COVID-19?
How do you know if the nasal congestion and sneezing you’re experiencing is spring allergies or COVID-19?
23-Mar-2020
Slumber disruptions caused by obstructive sleep apnea can take a toll on health
A study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that while approximately 30 million American adults have obstructive sleep apnea only about 6 million, or 20%, have been properly diagnosed and treated.
27-Feb-2020
How hospital chaplains learn how to do what they do
Clinical pastoral education is an interfaith professional program that helps theological students, ordained clergy, members of religious orders and qualified laypersons develop the interpersonal skills needed to work as chaplains or spiritual care...
28-Jan-2020
It’s a natural fact: There’s still no substitute for human blood
While the donation and transfusion of blood are very common, and relatively simple as far as medical procedures go, the path from donor to recipient is more complex than most people may realize.
19-Dec-2019
Concussion is more than just a headache, so it’s good to know the symptoms
Concussion is the most common and mildest type of traumatic brain injury, but it should never be taken lightly. Any concussion, however slight, temporarily disturbs vital brain activity and can cause a range of physical, mental and emotional...
6-Nov-2019
While There’s No Cure for Osteoarthritis, Its Symptoms Can Be Managed
Osteoarthritis can produce joint pain and stiffness sufficient to limit and even prohibit the performance of everyday tasks. It becomes more common with age, once it starts it typically gets worse and there’s no known cure. But there are therapies...
10-Oct-2019