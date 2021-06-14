Winston-Salem, NC USA

Study Finds Association Between Head Impacts and Imaging Changes in Youth Football Players Over Consecutive Seasons

With preseason football training on the horizon, a new study shows that head impacts experienced during practice are associated with changes in brain imaging of young players over multiple seasons.
14-Jun-2021

Researchers Find Evidence That Diet Can Alter the Microbiome to Affect Breast Cancer Risk

New research shows that diet, including fish oil supplements, can alter not only the breast microbiome, but also breast cancer tumors. The study appears online in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
2-Jun-2021

Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Wake Forest School of Medicine and Renalytix Partner to Advance Kidney Health

Renalytix AI plc, Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine announced a partnership to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney...
21-May-2021

Novel Rehab Program Improves Outcome for Older Heart-failure Patients, Study Finds

Heart failure (HF) – when the heart can’t pump enough blood and oxygen through the body – affects approximately 6.2 million adults in the United States and is the primary cause of hospitalization in the elderly. Unfortunately, older adults...
17-May-2021

Stem Cell Therapy Shows Potential to Heal Intestinal Disease in Premature Infants

WFIRM scientists are tackling necrotizing enterocolitis with a human placental-derived stem cell (hPSC) therapy strategy that is showing promising results.
27-Apr-2021

Wake Forest School of Medicine Begins Study to Test New Mask for Healthcare Workers

Open Standard Industries, Inc. (OSI), manufacturer of the OSR-M1 non-valved reusable elastomeric face mask, is pleased to formally announce the launch of its first Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved user feasibility study. The trial is being...
15-Apr-2021

Set of genetic markers in lung cancer identified

Investigators at Wake Forest School of Medicine, part of Wake Forest Baptist Health, have identified a set of new genetic markers that could potentially lead to new personalized treatments for lung cancer.
13-Apr-2021

Surgical Technique May Reduce Positive Margin Rate in Breast Cancer Patients with DCIS

According to the American Cancer Society, a noninvasive breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) accounts for approximately one of every four new breast cancer cases in the United States. If left untreated, DCIS has the potential to...
5-Apr-2021


Tips from Wilderness Medicine Expert on Staying Safe Outdoors

As many people are making plans to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer, Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Wilderness Medicine experts are sharing some important information to help make it a safe and enjoyable time for the whole...
18-May-2021

WFIRM Scientist Available to Address New Strategy to Fight Botulinum Toxin

6-Jan-2021

Allergies or COVID-19?

How do you know if the nasal congestion and sneezing you’re experiencing is spring allergies or COVID-19?
23-Mar-2020

Slumber disruptions caused by obstructive sleep apnea can take a toll on health

A study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that while approximately 30 million American adults have obstructive sleep apnea only about 6 million, or 20%, have been properly diagnosed and treated.
27-Feb-2020

Newswise: 12-19Chaplains.jpg

How hospital chaplains learn how to do what they do

Clinical pastoral education is an interfaith professional program that helps theological students, ordained clergy, members of religious orders and qualified laypersons develop the interpersonal skills needed to work as chaplains or spiritual care...
28-Jan-2020

Newswise: 11-19BloodSupply1.jpg

It’s a natural fact: There’s still no substitute for human blood

While the donation and transfusion of blood are very common, and relatively simple as far as medical procedures go, the path from donor to recipient is more complex than most people may realize.
19-Dec-2019

Newswise: 10-19Concussion.jpg

Concussion is more than just a headache, so it’s good to know the symptoms

Concussion is the most common and mildest type of traumatic brain injury, but it should never be taken lightly. Any concussion, however slight, temporarily disturbs vital brain activity and can cause a range of physical, mental and emotional...
6-Nov-2019

Newswise: 09-19Arthritis2.jpg

While There’s No Cure for Osteoarthritis, Its Symptoms Can Be Managed

Osteoarthritis can produce joint pain and stiffness sufficient to limit and even prohibit the performance of everyday tasks. It becomes more common with age, once it starts it typically gets worse and there’s no known cure. But there are therapies...
10-Oct-2019

Wake Forest Baptist Health (www.wakehealth.edu) is a pre-eminent academic medical center and health care system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest Baptist Health’s main components are an integrated clinical system – anchored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem – that includes Brenner Children’s Hospital and a NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations with more than 2,500 physicians; and Wake Forest School of Medicine, a recognized leader in experiential medical education and leading-edge translational research in aging and Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease and stroke, cancer and precision medicine, diabetes and metabolism and regenerative medicine. Wake Forest Innovations, part of the School of Medicine, is the commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care.

Marguerite Beck
Senior National Media Relations Manager

 marbeck@wakehealth.edu

336-716-2415

Bonnie Davis
Communications Manager
Regenerative medicine

 bdavis@wakehealth.edu

336-713-1597

Paula Faria
AVP, Media Relations
Neurosciences

 pfaria@wakehealth.edu

336-716-1279

Eryn Johnson
Media Relations Specialist
Consumer tips and topics

 eryjohns@wakehealth.edu

336 713-8228

Joe McCloskey
Manager, Local/Regional News Media
Emergency Medicine, Trauma

 jmcclosk@wakehealth.edu

336 7161273

Myra Wright
Communications Manager
Research

 mgwright@wakehealth.edu

336-713-8806
