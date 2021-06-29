Philadelphia, PA USA

Newswise: MohamedAbdelMohsen.jpg

Wistar Scientists Discover Blood-based Biomarkers to Predict HIV Remission After Stopping Antiretroviral Therapy

New biomarkers that predict HIV remission after antiretroviral therapy (ART) interruption are critical for the development of new therapeutic strategies that can achieve infection control without ART, a condition defined as functional cure. Wistar...
29-Jun-2021

Newswise: N_Auslander1.jpg

The Wistar Institute Recruits Noam Auslander, Ph.D., as Assistant Professor to Bring Artificial Intelligence Research to Its Cancer Center

Wistar announces the appointment of Noam Auslander, Ph.D., as assistant professor in the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program of The Wistar Institute Cancer Center.
1-Jun-2021

Newswise: GuardiniLab.jpg

Wistar and Peter Mac Scientists Discover Fundamental Mechanism That Fine-tunes Gene Expression and Is Disrupted in Cancer

A team of scientists from The Wistar Institute in Philadelphia and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Melbourne, Australia, discovered a new checkpoint mechanism that fine-tunes gene transcription.
17-May-2021

Newswise: BTT_labaction.JPG

The Wistar Institute Receives Transformative National Science Foundation Grant to Expand and Accelerate STEM Training Program

Wistar received a $599,969 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to scale up its Biomedical Technician Training (BTT) Program to train more students in a condensed timeline with a direct path to employment.
11-May-2021

Newswise: Unibo_pressreleaseimage.jpg

Wistar Expands International Training of the Next Generation of Scientists With the University of Bologna

Wistar and the University of Bologna (Unibo) in Italy have established the Wistar-Unibo Ph.D. Exchange Program in Cell and Molecular Biology to bring Unibo graduate students to Wistar for their three-year Ph.D. training.
27-Apr-2021

Newswise: AmiPatel3.jpg

Low-dose Administration of MERS DNA Vaccine Candidate Induces Potent Immunity and Protects From Virus Challenge in Preclinical Models

A synthetic DNA vaccine candidate for Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) developed at The Wistar Institute induced potent immune responses and afforded protective efficacy in non-human primate (NHP) models when given...
22-Apr-2021

Wistar Scientists Discover New Mechanism Through Which Senescent Cells Turn On Genes That Encode for Secreted Tumor-regulating Factors

Wistar scientists identified a new mechanism of transcriptional control of cellular senescence that drives the release of inflammatory molecules that influence tumor development through altering the surrounding microenvironment.
1-Apr-2021

Newswise: Wistar_night.jpg

Richard M. Horowitz Appointed Chair of The Wistar Institute’s Board of Trustees

Wistar is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard M. Horowitz as chair of its Board of Trustees.
23-Mar-2021


About

As a nonprofit biomedical research institution, The Wistar Institute is committed to conducting basic research to benefit society and to training the next generation of scientists. Integrity in research is essential to expanding our knowledge of the basic biological processes fundamental to life. All faculty, staff, trainees, and students involved in research at The Wistar Institute are required to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct in research and to adhere to the rules and regulations of federal agencies governing biomedical research. Faculty and senior research staff are expected to serve as mentors to trainees and students, teaching them the standards of ethical practice in research. Elements of integrity in research include intellectual honesty in conducting and reporting research, maintenance of accurate research records and results, proper allocation of credit among co-authors of studies, fairness in peer review, openness in communications and sharing of resources, transparency in potential conflicts of interest, humane care of animals in the conduct of research, and protection of human subjects in the conduct of research.

