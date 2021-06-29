Our News on Newswise
Wistar Scientists Discover Blood-based Biomarkers to Predict HIV Remission After Stopping Antiretroviral Therapy
New biomarkers that predict HIV remission after antiretroviral therapy (ART) interruption are critical for the development of new therapeutic strategies that can achieve infection control without ART, a condition defined as functional cure. Wistar...
29-Jun-2021 10:05 AM EDT Add to Favorites
The Wistar Institute Recruits Noam Auslander, Ph.D., as Assistant Professor to Bring Artificial Intelligence Research to Its Cancer Center
Wistar announces the appointment of Noam Auslander, Ph.D., as assistant professor in the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program of The Wistar Institute Cancer Center.
1-Jun-2021 11:15 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Wistar and Peter Mac Scientists Discover Fundamental Mechanism That Fine-tunes Gene Expression and Is Disrupted in Cancer
A team of scientists from The Wistar Institute in Philadelphia and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Melbourne, Australia, discovered a new checkpoint mechanism that fine-tunes gene transcription.
17-May-2021 2:20 PM EDT Add to Favorites
The Wistar Institute Receives Transformative National Science Foundation Grant to Expand and Accelerate STEM Training Program
Wistar received a $599,969 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to scale up its Biomedical Technician Training (BTT) Program to train more students in a condensed timeline with a direct path to employment.
11-May-2021 4:50 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Wistar Expands International Training of the Next Generation of Scientists With the University of Bologna
Wistar and the University of Bologna (Unibo) in Italy have established the Wistar-Unibo Ph.D. Exchange Program in Cell and Molecular Biology to bring Unibo graduate students to Wistar for their three-year Ph.D. training.
27-Apr-2021 10:10 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Low-dose Administration of MERS DNA Vaccine Candidate Induces Potent Immunity and Protects From Virus Challenge in Preclinical Models
A synthetic DNA vaccine candidate for Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) developed at The Wistar Institute induced potent immune responses and afforded protective efficacy in non-human primate (NHP) models when given...
22-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
Wistar Scientists Discover New Mechanism Through Which Senescent Cells Turn On Genes That Encode for Secreted Tumor-regulating Factors
Wistar scientists identified a new mechanism of transcriptional control of cellular senescence that drives the release of inflammatory molecules that influence tumor development through altering the surrounding microenvironment.
1-Apr-2021 10:00 AM EDT Add to Favorites
Richard M. Horowitz Appointed Chair of The Wistar Institute’s Board of Trustees
Wistar is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard M. Horowitz as chair of its Board of Trustees.
23-Mar-2021 3:05 PM EDT Add to Favorites
See All News
Dr. Luis Montaner, Wistar Institute HIV/AIDS Expert, Can Address His Work in the Search for a Cure, for World AIDS Day
26-Nov-2013 2:25 PM EST
Wistar Immunologist Scott Hensley Comments on CDC Report About Flu Vaccine and the Elderly
22-Feb-2013 4:15 PM EST
The Winter Sun May Not Be Warm, but Still Can Be Dangerous. Wistar Melanoma Expert on Wintertime UV Risks
22-Jan-2013 2:30 PM ESTSee All Experts