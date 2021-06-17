Our News on Newswise
Wolters Kluwer Equips Time-strapped Clinicians with Evidence-based Orthopaedic Research Summaries from OrthoEvidence
To help clinicians stay current on orthopaedic and musculoskeletal research, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that Ovid® users will now have access to OrthoEvidence, a first of its kind evidence-based summary provider for orthopaedic...
17-Jun-2021
Society for Scholarly Publishing Elects Wolters Kluwer’s Miranda Walker as President
Wolters Kluwer, Health is pleased to announce that Miranda Walker, Associate Director, Medical Journals, for Health Learning, Research & Practice, has been named president-elect of The Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP) Board of Directors. Her...
5-May-2021
Nurse experts will discuss lessons learned on the frontlines of COVID-19 and fostering resiliency in webinars celebrating Nurses Month from Wolters Kluwer
To honor nurses and their dedication to care, especially as the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolters Kluwer is celebrating Nurses Month 2021 this May with webinars featuring nurse experts sharing their insights on the future of...
3-May-2021
Wolters Kluwer chief nurse and nurse practitioner leaders will discuss evidence-based guidance for primary, acute, urgent, and emergency care at the NCNP Spring Virtual event
The National Conference for Nurse Practitioners (NCNP) 2021 Spring Virtual will be held online April 7 through 10, featuring presentations from nurse practitioner leaders covering prominent topics in advanced clinical practice including how race...
5-Apr-2021
Wolters Kluwer pediatric nursing textbook recognized in 2021 PROSE Awards
Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that Pediatric Nursing: A Case-Based Approach, 1st Edition is a Subject Category Winner in the 2021 PROSE Awards. Authored by Catherine Gannon Tagher and Lisa Marie Knapp, the book won for the subject Nursing...
18-Feb-2021
Wolters Kluwer publishes groundbreaking evidence-based medical cannabis guide for nurses
Today, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced the publication of Cannabis: A Handbook for Nurses, the first medical cannabis book written specifically for nurses. The book addresses nursing skills and responsibilities in cannabis care, including the...
6-Jan-2021
Wolters Kluwer, American Journal of Nursing announce winners for 2020 Book of the Year Awards
Wolters Kluwer, Health and the American Journal of Nursing today announced the winners of the annual AJN Book of the Year Awards honoring exceptional digital and print texts for advancing healthcare quality.
23-Dec-2020
Nurse Practitioner Leaders Will Address COVID-19 and Current Trends in Primary, Acute and Emergency Care at the NCNP Fall Virtual Event
The National Conference for Nurse Practitioners (NCNP) Fall Virtual event will be held online October 21 through 24, featuring educational sessions relevant to advanced clinical practice and offering nurse practitioners the necessary tools to...
15-Oct-2020
