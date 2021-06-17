To help clinicians stay current on orthopaedic and musculoskeletal research, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that Ovid® users will now have access to OrthoEvidence, a first of its kind evidence-based summary provider for orthopaedic...

Add to Favorites

Wolters Kluwer, Health is pleased to announce that Miranda Walker, Associate Director, Medical Journals, for Health Learning, Research & Practice, has been named president-elect of The Society for Scholarly Publishing (SSP) Board of Directors. Her...

Add to Favorites

To honor nurses and their dedication to care, especially as the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolters Kluwer is celebrating Nurses Month 2021 this May with webinars featuring nurse experts sharing their insights on the future of...

Add to Favorites

The National Conference for Nurse Practitioners (NCNP) 2021 Spring Virtual will be held online April 7 through 10, featuring presentations from nurse practitioner leaders covering prominent topics in advanced clinical practice including how race...

Add to Favorites

Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that Pediatric Nursing: A Case-Based Approach, 1st Edition is a Subject Category Winner in the 2021 PROSE Awards. Authored by Catherine Gannon Tagher and Lisa Marie Knapp, the book won for the subject Nursing...

Add to Favorites

Today, Wolters Kluwer, Health announced the publication of Cannabis: A Handbook for Nurses, the first medical cannabis book written specifically for nurses. The book addresses nursing skills and responsibilities in cannabis care, including the...

Add to Favorites

Wolters Kluwer, Health and the American Journal of Nursing today announced the winners of the annual AJN Book of the Year Awards honoring exceptional digital and print texts for advancing healthcare quality.

Add to Favorites

The National Conference for Nurse Practitioners (NCNP) Fall Virtual event will be held online October 21 through 24, featuring educational sessions relevant to advanced clinical practice and offering nurse practitioners the necessary tools to...

Add to Favorites