Newswise — August 3, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, Health announced a multi-year agreement reestablishing its collaboration with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), the leading organization dedicated to advancing neurosurgery through education and innovation. Beginning in January 2022, Wolters Kluwer will publish three medical specialty journals from CNS’s portfolio including its flagship publication Neurosurgery, one of the most highly cited neurosurgery journals in the world.

“As we chronicle the advancement of neurosurgical discovery, working with Wolters Kluwer provides an exciting opportunity for our publications to deliver an even deeper impact in the field,” said Dr. Brian L. Hoh, President of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. “Wolters Kluwer brings to our journal portfolio global leadership, advanced digital solutions, and expertise in medical society publishing that will help us more effectively deliver practice-changing knowledge to neurosurgeons across the world.”

“I am looking forward to working with Wolters Kluwer again. They have had a long history with the CNS and NEUROSURGERY® Publications. We anticipate a seamless transition and a productive and successful relationship as we face new opportunities in biomedical publishing,” said Dr. Nelson M. Oyesiku, Editor-in-Chief of NEUROSURGERY Publications.

In line with CNS’s mission to be the essential organization for neurosurgeons, trainees and industry innovators in neurosurgical disease, Wolters Kluwer will focus on growing CNS’s journal readership globally through access and distribution on Ovid®, the world’s most trusted medical research platform, among other digital channels, and on elevating the journals’ expert status in the field.

“It is an honor to be selected by the Congress of Neurological Surgeons to serve as their journal publisher once again and assist in their effort to advance the global practice of neurosurgery,” said Greg Samios, President and CEO, Health Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Through our reinvigorated collaboration, we aim to uphold CNS’s position as an indispensable partner for professionals in the field and to expand access to innovative neurosurgery research and scientific discoveries.”

Beginning in 2022, Wolters Kluwer will publish three titles from CNS’s neurosurgery portfolio:

Neurosurgery – Publishes top research on clinical and experimental neurosurgery covering the latest developments in science, technology, and medicine, and is regarded as the most comprehensive source for information in neurosurgery.

Publishes top research on clinical and experimental neurosurgery covering the latest developments in science, technology, and medicine, and is regarded as the most comprehensive source for information in neurosurgery. Operative Neurosurgery – Provides practical guidance through cutting-edge material on operative practice including operative procedures, anatomy, instrumentation, devices, and technology.

– Provides practical guidance through cutting-edge material on operative practice including operative procedures, anatomy, instrumentation, devices, and technology. Neurosurgery Open – An online-only, fully open-access journal that provides an outlet for the publication of scientific papers dealing with clinical neurosurgery and experimental neurosurgery, such as case series, case reports, and other information of interest to neurosurgeons.

