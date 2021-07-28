Newswise — July 28, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that it was named the winner of the Crystal Clarion Award in the 2021 Clarion Awards from the Association for Women in Communications. The Crystal Clarion Award is presented to the organization with the most winning entries for the season. Wolters Kluwer’s publications, the American Journal of Nursing, Nursing Made Incredibly Easy!, Nursing 2020 and Nursing Management, collectively won seven Clarion Awards and earned four Finalist Certificates.
“We are honored to receive the Crystal Clarion Award and to have four of our publications recognized by the Association for Women in Communications for their excellent content and coverage of the nursing profession,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Journal Publishing & Society Services at Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice. “These awards are the direct result of the efforts of the editorial and publishing teams at each publication who are dedicated to providing nurses with the latest professional and evidence-based information in formats that are both educational and engaging.”
Since 1972, the Clarion Awards have honored excellence in clear and concise communications in more than 100 categories across all communications disciplines, including advertising and marketing, custom and special publications, magazines, newsletters, online media, and more.
Wolters Kluwer’s Clarion Awards include:
- Magazine Feature Article, External Publication – Current News: American Journal of Nursing: “AJN Reports: The Politicization of COVID-19”
- Magazine Feature Article, External Publication – Miscellaneous: Nursing Made Incredibly Easy!: “Sickle Cell Anemia: Best Practices for Patient-Centered Care”
- Magazine Regular Informational/Non-opinion Column: Nursing 2020: “Clinical Queries: Seizure first aid for bystanders” (October 2020); “Clinical Queries: How to manage leech therapy” (November 2020); “Clinical Queries: How to discourage adolescents from vaping” (December 2020)
- Best Overall External Magazine: Nursing Management – November and December 2020 Issues
- Blog – Corporate: AJN Off the Charts
- Special Design/Creation: AJN June 2020 Cover
- Best Overall Social Media Content – Business: The American Journal of Nursing’s Blog, Facebook, and Twitter
Finalist Certificates include:
- Magazine Feature Article, External Publication – Miscellaneous: American Journal of Nursing: “‘You Don’t Have Any Business Being This Good’: An Oral History Interview with Bernardine Lacey”
- Best Overall External Magazine: AJN – October and November 2020 Issues
- Magazine Regular Informational/Non-opinion Column: Nursing made Incredibly Easy!: “Wellness Mention: Nonpharmacologic approaches to pain management” (Sept/Oct 2020); “Wellness Mention: Yoga for patient health” (July/Aug 2020); “Wellness Mention: Music and art therapy” (May/June 2020); “Wellness Mention: The benefits of pet therapy” (Jan/Feb 2020)
- Magazine Regular Informational/Non-opinion Column: American Journal of Nursing: “Reflections: A New Normal” (April 2020); “Reflections: Further Treatment, or Hospice? Three Deaths Compared” (May 2020); “Reflections: Far from Home” (June 2020)
