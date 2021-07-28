Newswise — July 28, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today that it was named the winner of the Crystal Clarion Award in the 2021 Clarion Awards from the Association for Women in Communications. The Crystal Clarion Award is presented to the organization with the most winning entries for the season. Wolters Kluwer’s publications, the American Journal of Nursing, Nursing Made Incredibly Easy!, Nursing 2020 and Nursing Management, collectively won seven Clarion Awards and earned four Finalist Certificates.

“We are honored to receive the Crystal Clarion Award and to have four of our publications recognized by the Association for Women in Communications for their excellent content and coverage of the nursing profession,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Journal Publishing & Society Services at Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice. “These awards are the direct result of the efforts of the editorial and publishing teams at each publication who are dedicated to providing nurses with the latest professional and evidence-based information in formats that are both educational and engaging.”

Since 1972, the Clarion Awards have honored excellence in clear and concise communications in more than 100 categories across all communications disciplines, including advertising and marketing, custom and special publications, magazines, newsletters, online media, and more.

Wolters Kluwer’s Clarion Awards include:

Finalist Certificates include:

