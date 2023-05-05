The ongiong investigation into the recent leak of classified military documents on Discord has raised questions about U.S. intelligence and the government's abitlity to safeguard its secrets. An Air National Guard member was arrested in connection with the leak, which included information about the war in Ukraine.

Carol E.B. Choksy, senior lecturer of strategic intelligence in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering at Indiana University, and Jamsheed K. Choksy, Distinguished Professor and director of the Inner Asian and Uralic National Resource Center in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at IU, co-authored a piece exploring the implications of the leak for RealClearWorld. They're available to discuss whether the leak was damaging, embarassing or a manipulation.