Patricia LoRusso brings more than 25 years of expertise in medical oncology, drug development, and early phase clinical trials. Prior to her Yale appointment, she served in numerous leadership roles at Wayne State University’s Barbara Karmanos Cancer Institute, most recently as director of the Phase I Clinical Trials Program and of the Eisenberg Center for Experimental Therapeutics.
Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and Smilow Cancer Hospital (SCH) physicians and scientists are presenting research studies at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, April 14 to 19th.
10-Apr-2023 07:05:10 AM EDT