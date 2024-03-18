Newswise — Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and Smilow Cancer Hospital physicians and scientists will share new data for breakthrough and emerging cancer treatments as well as new discoveries in obesity, tobacco, evolution, and early onset cancers in early April at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.

Expert oncologists and researchers, gathering from around the world at the San Diego Convention Center April 5-10, also will see the AACR presidency pass to Yale Cancer Center’s chief of experimental therapeutics, Patricia LoRusso, DO, PhD(h). An internationally recognized expert in drug development and early-phase clinical investigation of novel therapies, Dr. LoRusso describes the leap forward in cancer research as “phenomenal,” thanks to the groundbreaking work on the human genome, new lab technologies, and computational advancements. She currently oversees 26 actively enrolling phase I trials at Yale Cancer Center and helps lead YCC efforts to increase diverse patient access and participation in the trials.

“Inspiring science, fueling progress, revolutionizing care,” will be the focus of this year’s AACR meeting, consisting of oral and poster presentations as well as educational sessions and workshops. Key presentations that include Yale experts include:

Tobacco smoke alters the adaptive landscape of lung adenocarcinoma and influences the strength of epistatic interactions

Sunday, April 7

3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Presenters: Krishna Dasari, Jorge Alfaro-Murillo, Jeffrey Townsend

Nutrient-stimulated hormone-based therapies for the treatment of obesity: Sparks from the pipeline

Monday, April 8

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Speaker: Ania M. Jastreboff

FDA Center for Tobacco Products’ New Strategic Plan and Discussion with Community Leaders to Advance Progress Against Tobacco-related Illness (symposium)

Monday, April 8

10:15 AM - 11:45 AM

Panelist: Suchitra Krishnan-Sarin

Optimizing engagement of latino communities to promote equity in low grade glioma genomic research

Tuesday, April 9

10:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Speaker: Elizabeth Claus

The Cancer Moonshot: Challenges to Fulfilling the Vision of the National Cancer Plan (symposium)

Tuesday, April 9

2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Moderator: Roy S. Herbst

Speaker: Patricia LoRusso

Click here for a full list of the YCC presentations at the AACR meeting.