Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – The American Heart Association® and the American Medical Association recognized 15 Loyola Medicine primary care practices for their commitment to achieving better blood pressure control by awarding them Gold Status though their national initiative, Target: BP™. Formed to combat the elevated rates of high blood pressure in the United States, the initiative's ultimate goal is to reduce the number of Americans who suffer heart attacks and strokes. Target: BP helps health care organizations and care teams improve blood pressure control rates through an evidence-based quality improvement program. Each year Target: BP recognizes organizations committed to improving blood pressure control.

The following Loyola centers were recognized as Target BP Gold level practices in 2022 for reaching 70% blood pressure control or higher within their patient populations.

Loyola Medicine – Berwyn

Loyola Medicine - Burr Ridge

Loyola Medicine – Elmhurst/Oak Park

Loyola Medicine - Elmwood Park

Loyola Medicine - Gottlieb 210

Loyola Medicine - Gottlieb 416

Loyola Medicine - Hickory Hills

Loyola Medicine - Homer Glen

Loyola Medicine – LaGrange Internal Medicine

Loyola Medicine – Loyola LaGrange

Loyola Medicine - Maywood Family Medicine

Loyola Medicine - North Riverside

Loyola Medicine - Oakbrook Terrace

Loyola Medicine - Riverside

Loyola Medicine: Loyola Outpatient Center

"We are honored to have Loyola Medicine recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We are dedicated to saving lives by helping patients control their blood pressure and providing the best possible care to our community."

Congratulations to all our Loyola colleagues for their unwavering commitment to improving blood pressure control.

