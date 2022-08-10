Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (August 10, 2022)- American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Timothy R. Dillingham, MD, MS, as the recipient of the 2022 Innovation Award. This award honors forward-thinking members for designing and developing products, services, or processes to enhance or transform the quality of patient care through technology and innovation. Due to his work in PM&R and innovations in the bioengineering of adjustable lower limb prosthetics, Dillingham is a well-deserving candidate.

Dillingham earned his medical degree and completed his residency in rehabilitation medicine at the University of Washington. Following his training, he served for 4 years in the United States Army at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, during the Persian Gulf War, where he directed a large regional referral prosthetics and orthotics clinic for military personnel. He then went on to join the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he ran a similar program.

For the last 11 years Dillingham’s research has focused on prosthetic bioengineering of adjustable lower limb prosthetics. He’s developed an array of lower limb prosthetics to meet the pressing need for better prosthetics. The company he founded, iFIT Prosthetics, LLC, and his engineering partner, Advanced Design Concepts, created and are now selling a full line of adjustable prostheses for persons with transtibial and transfemoral limb loss. Dillingham reminds future innovators that perseverance is the key to success. “You cannot let things like manuscript rejections, not getting funded on a particular grant submission, or prototypes that just didn’t work get you down.” Dillingham will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

