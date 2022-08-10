Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (August 10, 2022)- American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is thrilled to announce Raghav Govindarajan, MD, as the recipient of the 2022 Scientific Impact Award. This award recognizes mid-career members for serving as first author, second author, or last (senior) author on a published paper in a national or international peer-reviewed, indexed journal within the past 2 years. He’s recognized for his work as senior author on Anti-Calcitonin Gene–Related Peptide Monoclonal Antibodies for Neuropathic Pain in Patients With Migraine Headache, published in Muscle & Nerve.

Govindarajan’s interest in research began when he was in medical school. “I had really good mentors when I was doing my MD back in India, and one of my mentors was a neurologist. I did research with him on neuropathy.” That experience drove Govindarajan to specialize in neurology, too. After graduating medical school at Bangalore Medical College, he moved to the United States and completed a neurology residency at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and a fellowship in NM medicine at Washington University.

Govindarajan is currently a neurologist at HSHS Medical Group and an adjunct professor of neurology at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Andrew Taylor Still School of Medicine. He’s authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, edited 5 books, and received 20 research grants. He has received more than 50 teaching awards including the National Golden Apple Award from the American Medical Student Association and the American Academy of Neurology’s clerkship director teaching award. He will be recognized at the AANEM Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for September 21-24, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

