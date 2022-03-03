EMBARGO UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 15, 2022:

NEW INFORMATION FORTHCOMING ON ALZHEIMER’S PREVALENCE, COSTS, CAREGIVER BURDEN, DEMENTIA CARE WORKFORCE IN U.S.; NEW SURVEYS EXAMINE AMERICAN PUBLIC’S AND PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS’ UNDERSTANDING OF ‘NORMAL AGING’ VS. MILD COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT (MCI). NEW DATA ON COVID-19 IMPACTS ON U.S. ALZHEIMER’S POPULATION.

The report will also appear in the April 2022 issue of Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association will release its 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report and a new special report examining mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and the challenges both the American public and doctors face in understanding and diagnosing MCI, which is characterized by subtle changes in memory and thinking.

The annual Facts and Figures report provides an in-depth compilation of the latest national and state-by-state statistics and information regarding Alzheimer’s and related dementias, including disease prevalence; mortality; caregiving; costs of care; and, for the first time, a new section on the dementia care workforce. Since its 2007 inaugural release, the report has become the preeminent source on Alzheimer’s issues and impact of Alzheimer’s on individuals, families, government and the nation’s health care system.

An accompanying new, special report, “More than Normal Aging: Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment”, examines both the public’s and primary care physicians’ understanding of real-world awareness, diagnosis and treatment of MCI and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. This special report indicates both the public and doctors face challenges in understanding, diagnosing and distinguishing early Alzheimer’s development from ‘normal aging’. It also provides insights from U.S. Black, Hispanic, Native American, white and Asian populations on an array of related Alzheimer’s and MCI topics, including racial disparities on perceptions of MCI, clinical trial participation, diagnosis and treatments.

Additionally, the 2022 report examined the devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their families, noting a substantial spike in mortality during the COVID pandemic.

