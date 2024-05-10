Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (May 10, 2024)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is excited to announce Marcos V. Oliveira Marques, MD, as the 2024 Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award recipient. The American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF) established the award after receiving a donation in honor of the late, longtime AANEM member Surinderjit Singh, MD, to recognize young professionals who demonstrate promise in the neuromuscular (NM) field.

Candidates submit their applications to be considered for the Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award each year. The award winner must have a lectureship topic that aligns with the theme of that year’s AANEM Annual Meeting and present their lecture as a plenary speaker at the annual meeting. This year, Dr. Oliveira Marques will present his “Improving Health Outcomes in Neuromuscular Diseases With a Low Budget” lecture at the annual meeting held in Savannah, Georgia, Oct. 15-18, 2024.

This year’s plenary topic, The Confluence of Two Pipelines, was chosen by 2024 AANEM and ANF president Dr. Dianna Quan, who says Dr. Oliveira Marques’, who specializes in neurology and NM diseases in São Paulo, Brazil, is an excellent recipient of this year’s award, “We had several wonderful submissions this year, but Dr. Oliveira Marques’ proposal stood out for its alignment with the meeting theme. I am delighted he will speak in this year’s plenary session.” Dr. Oliveira Marques will join five other influential plenary speakers at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting.

