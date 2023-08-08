Newswise — The 35th International Epilepsy Congress (IEC) will take place September 2 – 6, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. Registrants will hear from the best in global epileptology during extensive teaching courses, specialized symposia, brainstorming sessions, and lectures hosted by the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and the International Bureau for Epilepsy.

Topics

Session topics include:

Reproductive risks associated with antiseizure medications

Defining meaningful outcomes in the genomic era

Managing the challenge of anxiety in epilepsy patients

New frontiers in blood-brain barrier regulation and epilepsy

Indigenous dietary therapies in epilepsy

The nuances of managing older people with epilepsy

Autoimmune epilepsy and immune-mediated epilepsy

Complex and rare epilepsies

Plant-based therapies for epilepsy

Providing care to people with epilepsy during emergencies, crises, and disasters

New this year

New this year are controversial discussion sessions, with dialogues about the metabolic system, neonatal seizures and epilepsy, hypothalamic hamartoma, and more.

Other sessions include symposia on surgery, nursing, and neurobiology, award symposia, a presidential symposium, the Fred Anderman lecture, and a session covering the highlights of the 17th Workshop on the Neurobiology of Epilepsy, a satellite event held in late August.

Accreditation

The 35th IEC has been accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME®) with 35 European CME credits (ECMEC®s).

Through an agreement with the American Medical Association (AMA), physicians can convert ECMEC®s to an equivalent number of AMA PRN Category 1® Credits. Information on the conversion process can be found on the AMA website.

Register now

Register here to attend the conference in person or online. Teaching courses are not available online. Registrants will experience networking opportunities, stimulating and innovative discussion, interactive learning, and comprehensive programming from leaders of the field.

Visit the ILAE website for more information.