Abstract: Background Large bone defect healing faces significant challenges because of inadequate bone regeneration and revascularization. Serum exosomes (sEXO) during bone defect repair are rich in osteogenic factors. Titanium (Ti) scaffolds and low dose strontium (Sr) can promote bone regeneration. Here, a “cell-free scaffold engineering” strategy that incorporates strontium and highly bioactive sEXO within a 3D-printed Ti scaffold is developed. Methods Sr-Ti-sEXO composite was prepared by ion implantation and ultra-high-speed centrifugation. Alkaline phosphatase (ALP), Alizarin red (ARS), immunofluorescence (IF) staining, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) were used to detect the osteogenic effect of Sr-Ti-sExo on bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs). Tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase (TRAP) staining, and PCR were used to detect the osteoclast effect of Sr-Ti-sEXO on RAW264.7. The vascularization effect of Sr-Ti-sEXO on human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) was investigated by scratch and migration experiments. Micro-CT and histological staining were used to study the osteogenic and vasculogenic effects of Sr-Ti-sEXO implanted in rabbit large radius defect at 6 and 12 weeks in vivo. RNA-seq was used to explore the potential mechanism. Results Sr-Ti-sEXO composite promoted early osteogenesis and inhibited osteoclast formation through the combined release of Sr ions and sEXO, and sustained release of Sr ions enhanced bone conduction, bone induction and inhibited fibroblasts. sEXO can promote the vascular reconstruction of CBD in fracture stage, which has the dual effect of promoting bone and promoting angiogenesis in critical bone defect repair. These effects are regulated by multiple miRNAs that shuttle in sEXO. Conclusions Sr-Ti-sEXO has favourable sustained release performance, osteogenic and vasogenic effects, which is a biocompatible and clinically feasible critical bone defect repair strategy. This study also broadens the biomedical potential of exosomes with specific functions such as sEXO in fracture stage. Based on the relative abundance of sEXO, a sEXO library for clinical treatment can be established.